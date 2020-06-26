1017 N 50th St. Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Fantastic Seattle Location, Gorgeous and Updated Home! - **Application Pending**



This Seattle home can't be beat! This townhouse is across the street from Woodland Park and tennis courts. It's an easy walk to the Zoo, Greenlake, shops and restaurants along Phinney Ridge, Wallingford or Fremont. The home features Brazilian cherry hardwoods with maple inlay. Open concept kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Tons of natural light, including multiple sky lights. Large, private and fully fenced back yard. Attached garage and plenty of free street parking.



Single small pet considered with pet deposit - $500



Josiah@havenrent.com



