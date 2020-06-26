All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1017 N 50th St. Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1017 N 50th St. Unit B
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

1017 N 50th St. Unit B

1017 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1017 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Fantastic Seattle Location, Gorgeous and Updated Home! - **Application Pending**

This Seattle home can't be beat! This townhouse is across the street from Woodland Park and tennis courts. It's an easy walk to the Zoo, Greenlake, shops and restaurants along Phinney Ridge, Wallingford or Fremont. The home features Brazilian cherry hardwoods with maple inlay. Open concept kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gas stove and gas fireplace. Tons of natural light, including multiple sky lights. Large, private and fully fenced back yard. Attached garage and plenty of free street parking.

Single small pet considered with pet deposit - $500

Josiah@havenrent.com

Property #382

(RLNE2903402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B have any available units?
1017 N 50th St. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B have?
Some of 1017 N 50th St. Unit B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 N 50th St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1017 N 50th St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 N 50th St. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 N 50th St. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1017 N 50th St. Unit B offers parking.
Does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 N 50th St. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B have a pool?
No, 1017 N 50th St. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1017 N 50th St. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 N 50th St. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 N 50th St. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University