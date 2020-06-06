1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B

Amenities

New Price! 2BR /2BA Capitol Hill duplex unit 2 blocks from Broadway



Features:

- Newly built rental unit (2012) within charming 1901 house

- New electrical, plumbing, and bathrooms

- Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas stove

- Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms (one en suite)

- Many, large, double-pane windows for plenty of natural light

- Closets with built-in storage systems

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Off-street parking space available ($100/month)

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Air conditioner

- Security system (monitoring not included in rent)

- Yard space and grill available for use (professional lawn maintenance begins this week)



Location: In the heart of Capitol Hill but on a quiet residential street.

- Walk Score = 96!!

- 2 blocks from Broadway and all the shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, and other amenities Capitol Hill has to offer

- 1 block to Broadway Hill pocket park, 3 blocks to Cal Anderson Park and 5 blocks to Volunteer Park

- 2 blocks from Lowell public elementary school with accessible playground

- Close to multiple private schools on Capitol Hill (St. Joseph's, Holy Name, O'Dea, The Northwest School)

-Only 6 blocks to more restaurants and shops on 15th Ave.



Transportation: Leave your car in the off-street parking space and stroll or bus to work!

- 2-3 blocks to light rail (easy airport access!), buses (43, 49, 60) and First Hill street car

- 20-minute walk to Downtown Seattle / Westlake Center

- 25-minute walk to South Lake Union

- Conveniently located to UW, Seattle U, and First Hill hospitals



-$110/month share of water, sewer, garbage. Tenants pay cable/internet, gas, electricity (separate gas and electric meters).

-$100/month for parking

-$50 application fee

-Email or call 503.292.8595

-Deposit depends on credit

-Price quoted is based on 12 month lease. Varying lease options available.

-No smoking on premises

-Price subject to change

-All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed

