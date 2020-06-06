All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B

1016 E Harrison St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1016 E Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
New Price! 2BR /2BA Capitol Hill duplex unit 2 blocks from Broadway

Features:
- Newly built rental unit (2012) within charming 1901 house
- New electrical, plumbing, and bathrooms
- Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas stove
- Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms (one en suite)
- Many, large, double-pane windows for plenty of natural light
- Closets with built-in storage systems
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Off-street parking space available ($100/month)
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Air conditioner
- Security system (monitoring not included in rent)
- Yard space and grill available for use (professional lawn maintenance begins this week)

Location: In the heart of Capitol Hill but on a quiet residential street.
- Walk Score = 96!!
- 2 blocks from Broadway and all the shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, and other amenities Capitol Hill has to offer
- 1 block to Broadway Hill pocket park, 3 blocks to Cal Anderson Park and 5 blocks to Volunteer Park
- 2 blocks from Lowell public elementary school with accessible playground
- Close to multiple private schools on Capitol Hill (St. Joseph's, Holy Name, O'Dea, The Northwest School)
-Only 6 blocks to more restaurants and shops on 15th Ave.

Transportation: Leave your car in the off-street parking space and stroll or bus to work!
- 2-3 blocks to light rail (easy airport access!), buses (43, 49, 60) and First Hill street car
- 20-minute walk to Downtown Seattle / Westlake Center
- 25-minute walk to South Lake Union
- Conveniently located to UW, Seattle U, and First Hill hospitals

-$110/month share of water, sewer, garbage. Tenants pay cable/internet, gas, electricity (separate gas and electric meters).
-$100/month for parking
-$50 application fee
-Email or call 503.292.8595
-Deposit depends on credit
-Price quoted is based on 12 month lease. Varying lease options available.
-No smoking on premises
-Price subject to change
-All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
4BR/2BA, 1900 sf Great Capitol Hill Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have any available units?
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have?
Some of 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University