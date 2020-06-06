1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B

Amenities
New Price! 2BR /2BA Capitol Hill duplex unit 2 blocks from Broadway
Features:
- Newly built rental unit (2012) within charming 1901 house
- New electrical, plumbing, and bathrooms
- Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas stove
- Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms (one en suite)
- Many, large, double-pane windows for plenty of natural light
- Closets with built-in storage systems
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Off-street parking space available ($100/month)
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Air conditioner
- Security system (monitoring not included in rent)
- Yard space and grill available for use (professional lawn maintenance begins this week)
Location: In the heart of Capitol Hill but on a quiet residential street.
- Walk Score = 96!!
- 2 blocks from Broadway and all the shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, and other amenities Capitol Hill has to offer
- 1 block to Broadway Hill pocket park, 3 blocks to Cal Anderson Park and 5 blocks to Volunteer Park
- 2 blocks from Lowell public elementary school with accessible playground
- Close to multiple private schools on Capitol Hill (St. Joseph's, Holy Name, O'Dea, The Northwest School)
-Only 6 blocks to more restaurants and shops on 15th Ave.
Transportation: Leave your car in the off-street parking space and stroll or bus to work!
- 2-3 blocks to light rail (easy airport access!), buses (43, 49, 60) and First Hill street car
- 20-minute walk to Downtown Seattle / Westlake Center
- 25-minute walk to South Lake Union
- Conveniently located to UW, Seattle U, and First Hill hospitals
-$110/month share of water, sewer, garbage. Tenants pay cable/internet, gas, electricity (separate gas and electric meters).
-$100/month for parking
-$50 application fee
-Email or call 503.292.8595
-Deposit depends on credit
-Price quoted is based on 12 month lease. Varying lease options available.
-No smoking on premises
-Price subject to change
-All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
