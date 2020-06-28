1007 20th Ave S

Amenities

Sweet updated craftsman in prime commuter location - SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/cbee5870ac

This lovely home is full of pleasant surprises like granite counters, a large deck, an amazing master suite and a cozy gas fireplace. Enjoy the savings of energy conscious remodeling like solar panels that cover virtually all of the electric bill! Pretty wood floors span the open floor plan of the living room, kitchen and dining area and plush brand new carpet in the bedrooms and enormous rec room downstairs keep them cozy and quiet. Lots of storage and bonus finished areas downstairs. Enjoy a fully fenced backyard and landscaping that is both tasteful and easy.



The central location is a dream for commuters. Walkscore.com rates this neighborhood as Very walkable and bikeable and with excellent transit (a short walk to 554 Downtown Express bus).Walk one block to the amazing Judkins Park and Playfields and a couple of blocks from the famous I-90 trail (Mountain-to-Sound trail) that you can ride across the state. Whether you go north or south or east or west, this central location is on the way there.



Open floor plan with updated kitchen

Solar panels and energy efficient appliances

Gorgeous master bedroom suite

Finished downstairs with large rec room

Fence back yard

AMAZING central location for commuting

One block from Judkins Park fun!



