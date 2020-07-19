All apartments in Redmond
9318 179TH Place North East Unit 2

9318 179th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9318 179th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished 1,183 square foot townhouse in a quiet and secluded neighborhood of Bear Creek in Redmond, Washington. It has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a single-car detached garage. The garage also has good storage space. Exterior features include a private deck that can be used for BBQ and entertaining guests. Inside, the home features new hardwood flooring, new wall-to-wall carpets (first floor), a fireplace for warmth, a powder room, and a small dining room with a bay window. The lovely kitchen consists of wooden cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and sunny thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. Strictly no smoking in the property. Pets are not allowed in the property but are negotiable with $500 deposit per pet. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.

Nearby parks:
Sunset Gardens Park, Nike Neighborhood Park and Jonathan Hartman Park

Nearby Schools:
Redmond High School - 0.81 miles, 9/10
Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10
Redmond Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 8/10
Albert Einstein Elementary School - 1.24 miles,6/10

Bus lines:
224 - 0.1 miles
248 - 0.1 miles
Redmond LOOP - 0.1 miles
232 - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4650939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

