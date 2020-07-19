9318 179TH Place North East Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Unfurnished 1,183 square foot townhouse in a quiet and secluded neighborhood of Bear Creek in Redmond, Washington. It has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a single-car detached garage. The garage also has good storage space. Exterior features include a private deck that can be used for BBQ and entertaining guests. Inside, the home features new hardwood flooring, new wall-to-wall carpets (first floor), a fireplace for warmth, a powder room, and a small dining room with a bay window. The lovely kitchen consists of wooden cabinetry for storage, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and sunny thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. Strictly no smoking in the property. Pets are not allowed in the property but are negotiable with $500 deposit per pet. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided.



Nearby parks:

Sunset Gardens Park, Nike Neighborhood Park and Jonathan Hartman Park



Nearby Schools:

Redmond High School - 0.81 miles, 9/10

Horace Mann Elementary School - 0.76 miles, 8/10

Redmond Elementary School - 0.91 miles, 8/10

Albert Einstein Elementary School - 1.24 miles,6/10



Bus lines:

224 - 0.1 miles

248 - 0.1 miles

Redmond LOOP - 0.1 miles

232 - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



