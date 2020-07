Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage on-site laundry hot tub

Chelsea Square apartments located in downtown Redmond, WA offer a great location just minutes from the Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, and access to Seattle via 520. Chelsea Square apartments are also located next to the Downtown Redmond Transit Center. Our homes feature upgraded kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces. Great area schools are nearby you'll be able to breathe easy because our community offers smoke-free living.