203 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,745
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Southeast Redmond
12 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,800
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1040 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Downtown Redmond
10 Units Available
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,699
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Grass Lawn
21 Units Available
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Sammamish Valley
14 Units Available
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,685
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Downtown Redmond
2 Units Available
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
885 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.

Downtown Redmond
1 Unit Available
Heritage Greens
8370 166th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
The complex (Heritage Greens) is next door to Redmond Elementary School. The complex location offer easy access to downtown Redmond (5 minutes walking), including malls, Redmond Public Library, movie theaters, Burke-Gilman trail, parks, restaurants.

Overlake
1 Unit Available
16005 NE 40th Ct
16005 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1117 sqft
Not available until July 1st, we will be showing this townhouse after the current tenant vacates. This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet.

Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
17534 NE 88th Pl
17534 Northeast 88th Place, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1515 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 baths townhome with hardwood floors in living room with gas fireplace, energy efficient windows and 1-car garage. Kitchen has gas range, breakfast bar and eating area. Fenced in yard and patio are perfect for entertaining.

Grass Lawn
1 Unit Available
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124
7250 Old Redmond Road, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2700 sqft
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 Available 07/14/20 Huge, 3 br., 3.5 ba., Townhouse! Great Redmond Location! - This townhouse is an end unit, approx. 2700 sq. ft. with three floors.

Education Hill
1 Unit Available
8545 166th Ave NE C216
8545 166th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1066 sqft
Newly Renovated Flat in Redmond! 2 Bedroom + DEN! 2 Car garage! - Sensational location, Education Hill! Nestled in a small quiet community. Recently renovated with new carpet and paint! Spacious, open, abundant natural light.

Overlake
1 Unit Available
5211 155th Avenue Northeast
5211 155th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms two-story home property rental situated in the peaceful Overlake neighborhood in Redmond, WA.

Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121
9009 Avondale Rd NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1004 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - Super clean ground floor unit in the Pointe East Condo Complex. This complex features a pool, exercise room and clubhouse.

Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
18245 NE 96th Way #102
18245 Northeast 96th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1071 sqft
Convenient Location in Redmond - 2beds/2.5 baths with Den by Perrigo Park, Redmon - Rare opportunity to rent a townhome w/fenced yard in the heart of Redmond! Highly coveted Taluswood, across from Perrigo Park w/play structures & BBQ area.

Education Hill
1 Unit Available
10383 156th Place NE 105
10383 156th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1850 sqft
10383 156th Place NE 105 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 -story townhome in Villas at Mondavio. Located near everyday amenities - Stylish and spacious townhome. Rare corner lot. Bright and private deck for extra breeze.

Idylwood
1 Unit Available
17108 NE 45th St - 20, #20
17108 Northeast 45th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Showings by appointment only. Available 6/15/20. Wonderful condo on the shores of Lake Sammamish located in the Villa Marina complex. Includes heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, private boat launch possibility, dock & floating cabana.

Education Hill
1 Unit Available
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2810 sqft
Video viewing available.

Grass Lawn
1 Unit Available
13838 NE 60th St #159
13838 Northeast 60th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
757 sqft
Beautiful sought after Sixty-01 gated community townhome - Welcome home to this beautiful town home in sixty-01, a secure gated community with tons of amenities.

Bear Creek
1 Unit Available
8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201
8531 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1078 sqft
Perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in Redmond! - 2 bedroom/2 bath homes has territorial views and enclosed patio/sunroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Redmond, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Redmond renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

