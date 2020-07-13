/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:12 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,613
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1461 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
15 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1337 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
11 Units Available
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Grass Lawn
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138
9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
823 sqft
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free! This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in! Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Grass Lawn
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113
13954 Northeast 60th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Grass Lawn
6563 138th Ave NE, #768
6563 138th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1048 sqft
Waterfront townhouse - Fabulous Townhouse at Waters Edge. Updated throughout, 2 bedrooms up. Upper bedroom loft with Murphy bed included.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Grass Lawn
13838 NE 60th St #159
13838 Northeast 60th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
757 sqft
Beautiful sought after Sixty-01 gated community townhome - Welcome home to this beautiful town home in sixty-01, a secure gated community with tons of amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
12 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
