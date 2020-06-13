/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
130 Cheap Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
Downtown Redmond
154 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,605
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Overlake
15 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,525
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,443
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
8 Units Available
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1337 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Redmond
15 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,505
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
26 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,692
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Overlake
12 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,375
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Redmond
5 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,590
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,047
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Overlake
39 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,471
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Overlake
20 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,710
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,877
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,668
1275 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Idylwood
14 Units Available
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,650
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Redmond
8 Units Available
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,745
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Similar Pages
Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedmond 3 BedroomsRedmond Accessible ApartmentsRedmond Apartments under $1,400Redmond Apartments under $1,600Redmond Apartments under $1,800
Redmond Apartments with BalconyRedmond Apartments with GarageRedmond Apartments with GymRedmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRedmond Apartments with ParkingRedmond Apartments with Pool