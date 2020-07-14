All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like Blackbird.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
Blackbird
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Blackbird

Open Now until 6pm
7601 159th Pl NE · (206) 207-7431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Limited Time Leasing Special: UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE + WAIVED FEES * Get in touch with our leasing team for details.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Downtown Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$1,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 431 · Avail. now

$1,606

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$1,686

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

See 33+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 343 · Avail. now

$2,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. now

$2,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blackbird.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
golf room
guest suite
internet access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond.

Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in. Relax or entertain friends in shared spaces with green foliage walls or in the landscaped courtyard, without ever having to leave the comforts of home. Choose from a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom layout options to make your own, with floor-to-ceiling windows, private patios, and optional air conditioning.

Start your day with a workout at the Blackbird fitness studio, then grab a drink at the lobby espresso bar to keep the energy flowing. When it comes time to fly out into the world, explore the trails and views of Marymoor Park – the region’s best and largest dog park – or venture into vibrant downtown Redmond to try new dining hotspots, just steps from your door.

Home is not defined by where you live, but where you come alive. Come home to Blackbird.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $300 per apartment (on approved credit)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog.
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs. Breed restrictions: Cane Carsos, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blackbird have any available units?
Blackbird has 56 units available starting at $1,586 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Blackbird have?
Some of Blackbird's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blackbird currently offering any rent specials?
Blackbird is offering the following rent specials: *Limited Time Leasing Special: UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE + WAIVED FEES * Get in touch with our leasing team for details.
Is Blackbird pet-friendly?
Yes, Blackbird is pet friendly.
Does Blackbird offer parking?
Yes, Blackbird offers parking.
Does Blackbird have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blackbird offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blackbird have a pool?
No, Blackbird does not have a pool.
Does Blackbird have accessible units?
Yes, Blackbird has accessible units.
Does Blackbird have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blackbird has units with dishwashers.
Does Blackbird have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Blackbird has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Blackbird?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity