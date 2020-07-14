Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room package receiving cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room e-payments fire pit golf room guest suite internet access online portal pool table smoke-free community

Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond.



Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in. Relax or entertain friends in shared spaces with green foliage walls or in the landscaped courtyard, without ever having to leave the comforts of home. Choose from a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom layout options to make your own, with floor-to-ceiling windows, private patios, and optional air conditioning.



Start your day with a workout at the Blackbird fitness studio, then grab a drink at the lobby espresso bar to keep the energy flowing. When it comes time to fly out into the world, explore the trails and views of Marymoor Park – the region’s best and largest dog park – or venture into vibrant downtown Redmond to try new dining hotspots, just steps from your door.



Home is not defined by where you live, but where you come alive. Come home to Blackbird.