/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
123 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Redmond, WA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Southeast Redmond
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,759
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,613
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
32 Units Available
Overlake
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
North Redmond
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Idylwood
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Idylwood
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
138 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
Overlake
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
56 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,586
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Overlake
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
16 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
Grass Lawn
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Similar Pages
Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedmond 3 BedroomsRedmond Accessible ApartmentsRedmond Apartments under $1,400Redmond Apartments under $1,600Redmond Apartments under $1,800
Redmond Apartments with BalconyRedmond Apartments with GarageRedmond Apartments with GymRedmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRedmond Apartments with ParkingRedmond Apartments with PoolRedmond Apartments with Washer-Dryer