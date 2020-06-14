Apartment List
/
WA
/
redmond
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Overlake
13 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,740
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southeast Redmond
12 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,768
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,505
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,605
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,555
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1461 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Downtown Redmond
154 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,605
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Redmond
26 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,692
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,800
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1040 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Redmond
10 Units Available
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,699
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,685
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Downtown Redmond
1 Unit Available
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 09:15pm
$
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
885 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Grass Lawn
1 Unit Available
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113
13954 Northeast 60th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Redmond
1 Unit Available
15827 NE Leary Way B115
15827 Leary Way Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
900 sqft
Unit B115 Available 08/01/20 Downtown Redmond 2Bd/1.5Ba Townhome - Property Id: 115126 Want to have convenience in living? Look no further! No Car? No worries! This place is Walkers, Bikers, Commuters paradise.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Redmond, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Redmond renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

