Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

202 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
11 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,448
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Bear Creek
17 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Downtown Redmond
1 Unit Available
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Overlake
13 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,525
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
8 Units Available
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1337 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Overlake
12 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,740
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southeast Redmond
13 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,447
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,505
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
5 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,585
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1461 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Overlake
38 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,471
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Overlake
20 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,710
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,877
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Redmond
15 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,653
1275 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Redmond, WA

Finding an apartment in Redmond that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

