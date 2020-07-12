/
bear creek
311 Apartments for rent in Bear Creek, Redmond, WA
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138
9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
823 sqft
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free! This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in! Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and
9411 177th Place NE #2
9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1285 sqft
9411 177th Place NE #2 Available 07/15/20 PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors.
18012 Ne 94th Ct
18012 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1274 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month. End-unit with detached one car garage.
8531 Avondale Rd NE #B-201
8531 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1078 sqft
Perfect 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in Redmond! - 2 bedroom/2 bath homes has territorial views and enclosed patio/sunroom.
17826 NE 95th Ct
17826 Northeast 95th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1410 sqft
Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt.
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,443
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,670
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,763
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203
16275 Northeast 85th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED OFFER ONLY! Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!! For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
8438 167th Ave. NE
8438 167th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Totally GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Redmond FOR RENT!! - Live life to the fullest at the Retreat in Redmond! The Retreat is a small community of 14 newer single-family attached homes.
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2810 sqft
Video viewing available.
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1337 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
