Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Idylwood, Redmond, WA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,645
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,556
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
620 177th Lane NE
620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4120 sqft
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859 Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
17002 NE 38th Pl
17002 Northeast 38th Place, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2200 sqft
Nice and quiet neighborhood in Bellevue school district!! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/oqszd You can't beat this location! Walking distance to Microsoft main campus (1/2 mile).
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
16005 NE 40th Ct
16005 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1117 sqft
Available Now... This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet. Fenced community with private streets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
16721 NE 9th St
16721 Northeast 9th Street, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
1260 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
16622 NE 19th Pl
16622 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,499
3450 sqft
Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint. Upper level has an additional 2 bedrooms and bonus room.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
2404 165th Pl NE
2404 165th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1470 sqft
2404 165th Pl NE Available 04/10/20 Microsoft commute with no freeway! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* https://view.ricohtours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
916 167th Avenue NE
916 167th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1810 sqft
916 167th Avenue NE Available 08/28/20 For RENT: Stunning Northeast Bellevue Remodel 3 br - 1 3/4 bath - Stunning Remodel located in Northeast Bellevue ... near Microsoft. 3 br - 1 3/4 Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,481
653 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1110 sqft
Welcome home to the vibrant, modern community of Sparc Apartments, located in the emerging Spring District of Bellevue, WA. Feel the pulse of our unique neighborhood, a perfect combination of urban and suburban living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,878
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$745
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
