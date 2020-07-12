/
/
/
downtown redmond
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Downtown Redmond, Redmond, WA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
139 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$745
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
7 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
12 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,613
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
$
3 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
23 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1461 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,443
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,571
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,586
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,670
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
11 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,763
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 09:15pm
9 Units Available
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
885 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203
16275 Northeast 85th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED OFFER ONLY! Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!! For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAWoodinville, WAKenmore, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WADuvall, WAKlahanie, WA