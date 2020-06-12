/
3 bedroom apartments
160 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1461 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Overlake
39 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,471
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,668
1275 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Willows-Rose Hill
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,786
1299 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.
Sammamish Valley
14 Units Available
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,191
1192 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Grass Lawn
1 Unit Available
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124
7250 Old Redmond Road, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2700 sqft
7250 Old Redmond Rd, F-124 Available 07/14/20 Huge, 3 br., 3.5 ba., Townhouse! Great Redmond Location! - This townhouse is an end unit, approx. 2700 sq. ft. with three floors.
Willows-Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
13945 NE 84th St
13945 Northeast 84th Street, Redmond, WA
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Location, Location, Location! 4 bedrooms/1.75 baths, formal living room, and dining room, and two large bonus rooms.
Education Hill
1 Unit Available
18010 NE 109th CT
18010 Northeast 109th Court, Redmond, WA
18010 NE 109th CT Available 07/01/20 Education Hill spacious 4 bedroom - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home with territorial & Mountain Views.
Education Hill
1 Unit Available
10383 156th Place NE 105
10383 156th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1850 sqft
10383 156th Place NE 105 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 -story townhome in Villas at Mondavio. Located near everyday amenities - Stylish and spacious townhome. Rare corner lot. Bright and private deck for extra breeze.
Overlake
1 Unit Available
16005 NE 40th Ct
16005 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1117 sqft
Not available until June 16th thrue July 1st, we will be showing this townhouse after the current tenant vacates. This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet.
Education Hill
1 Unit Available
17603 Northeast 108th Way
17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA
Video viewing available.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
16622 NE 19th Pl
16622 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA
16622 NE 19th Pl Available 06/15/20 Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint.
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3704 169th Ave NE
3704 169th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Story Home with Basement in Bellevue - This charming 2 story home with a fully finished basement is located just minutes from Microsoft in Bellevue.
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
1035 156th Avenue North East 30
1035 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
14411 NE 10 Pl
14411 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA
14411 NE 10 Pl Available 07/01/20 PRE-LEASING -Rare large 2 Story 4BRD, 2.
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
5754 147th Ave NE
5754 147th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2510 sqft
This is your new home! Open and light 2-story in Sheffield Greens, a beautiful neighborhood in a great location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Close to shopping, entertainment, freeways, and Microsoft, this property has it all! High entryway ceilings,
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
1 Unit Available
9425 195th Ave NE
9425 195th Avenue Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1580 sqft
Beautifully updated and ready for immediate move-in! Fall in love with this mid-century style home with a charming open floor plan flooded with natural light.
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3019 168th Ave NE
3019 168th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA
Convenient Location! Available for Rent Now! This immaculately updated single story rambler with freshly painted interior walls, new carpet, hardwood floors, 4 bed, 2.
North Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
13010 NE 103rd Place
13010 Northeast 103rd Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1941 sqft
Northeast Bellevue
1 Unit Available
2404 165th Pl NE
2404 165th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA
2404 165th Pl NE Available 04/10/20 Microsoft commute with no freeway! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* https://view.ricohtours.
English Hill
1 Unit Available
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast
13807 173rd Avenue Northeast, Cottage Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1860 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in sought after English Hill! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond
Verified
Northwest Bellevue
7 Units Available
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl, Bellevue, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1134 sqft
Great for commuters, just 6 minutes to Bellevue and 8 minutes to Kirkland. Units feature open-concept living area, personal patios, and wood-style flooring. Community offers playground, spa, and pool.
