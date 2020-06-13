/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM
70 Accessible Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willows-Rose Hill
27 Units Available
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,596
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Live up to 6 weeks free. Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and apply the same day. Ask for more details! Offer valid on select apartments for new applicants with approved credit. Subject to availability.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
26 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,692
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,745
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Redmond
10 Units Available
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,699
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Grass Lawn
21 Units Available
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Sammamish Valley
14 Units Available
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,685
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 09:15pm
$
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
885 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Bellevue
34 Units Available
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,685
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1044 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Rose Hill
6 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Rose Hill
8 Units Available
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1116 sqft
Come home to a relaxed, sophisticated living space in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,794
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,742
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,618
940 sqft
Alley111 offers a fresh and modern functionality to city living. View the stunning city skyline against the backdrop of the rugged Cascade Mountains, while relaxing in our furnished common areas.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,337
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
821 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
3 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Northwest Bellevue
16 Units Available
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community can easily get to Bovee Park and Yarrow Bay from this property. Community features include garage parking, sauna, EV charging stations, and short-term leases. Apartments have walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,986
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Similar Pages
Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedmond 3 BedroomsRedmond Accessible ApartmentsRedmond Apartments under $1,400Redmond Apartments under $1,600Redmond Apartments under $1,800
Redmond Apartments with BalconyRedmond Apartments with GarageRedmond Apartments with GymRedmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRedmond Apartments with ParkingRedmond Apartments with Pool