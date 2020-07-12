/
grass lawn
216 Apartments for rent in Grass Lawn, Redmond, WA
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
13310 NE 74th ST Redmond
13310 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 315247 4 bedroom, cul-de-sac location, conveniently located in the Bridle Trails/Rose Hill neighborhood.
13807 NE 76th St
13807 Northeast 76th Street, Redmond, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2160 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Open and sunlit 5 Bedroom/3.25 Bath two-story home with great interior paint and carpet, a bright kitchen, and expansive hardwoods waiting for your touches throughout.
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113
13954 Northeast 60th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
6563 138th Ave NE, #768
6563 138th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1048 sqft
Waterfront townhouse - Fabulous Townhouse at Waters Edge. Updated throughout, 2 bedrooms up. Upper bedroom loft with Murphy bed included.
13838 NE 60th St #159
13838 Northeast 60th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
757 sqft
Beautiful sought after Sixty-01 gated community townhome - Welcome home to this beautiful town home in sixty-01, a secure gated community with tons of amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Grass Lawn
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$745
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,613
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
881 sqft
Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife from renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly green community with pool, tennis court, volleyball court and gym. Access to Hwy. 520.
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1461 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,586
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,670
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
