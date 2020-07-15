/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
89 Studio Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,560
516 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,618
563 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Willows-Rose Hill
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,385
530 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
Idylwood
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
507 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
28 Units Available
Overlake
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
584 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
138 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
17 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,575
548 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,447
530 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 09:15 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
56 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,520
531 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Totem Lake
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,420
425 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
51 Units Available
Northeast Bellevue
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,625
550 sqft
High-rise living with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Empire State Building. Rooftop terrace, oversized windows, balconies, and self-controlled heating and A/C. On-site superintendent.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
16 Units Available
Crossroads
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,400
450 sqft
Great location with easy access to the freeways and major bus lines for easy commuting. Newly renovated apartment homes have washer/dryers in-home, spacious rooms and large closets.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,518
442 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Crossroads
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,170
238 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
North Rose Hill
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,500
580 sqft
Come home to relaxed, sophisticated living in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer an array of 1-bedroom floor plans including dual-bath options and those with a den.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:15 AM
11 Units Available
Northwest Bellevue
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,575
527 sqft
Situated across from a Park and Ride and close to shops, restaurants and green spaces in vibrant Downtown Kirkland. Modern apartment community with a theater room, fitness center and rooftop patio. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
29 Units Available
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
Apartment options and amenities are plentiful, but thats just the beginning. Embrace an expressive lifestyle, making this world renowned, innovation leading neighborhood your own. Weaving your story begins simply.
Similar Pages
Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRedmond 3 BedroomsRedmond Accessible ApartmentsRedmond Apartments under $1,400Redmond Apartments under $1,600Redmond Apartments under $1,800
Redmond Apartments with BalconyRedmond Apartments with GarageRedmond Apartments with GymRedmond Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedmond Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRedmond Apartments with ParkingRedmond Apartments with PoolRedmond Apartments with Washer-Dryer