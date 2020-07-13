234 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,670
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1039 sqft
We are now offering self-guided and touchless tours by appointment only! Contact us to schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
Overlake
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Sammamish Valley
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
22 Units Available
Grass Lawn
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,625
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to the Sammamish River Trail and Downtown Redmond. Urban living with spacious interiors and large windows with stunning views. Homes offer dens, washers and dryers, and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,763
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 09:15pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Redmond
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$2,050
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
885 sqft
Brand new luxury community with high ceilings, impressive kitchen features and lots of storage. In-home laundry with a spa-like bathroom. On-site grill and fire pit, media lounge, and shuffleboard. Stunning views.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9805 Avondale Rd NE Apt L138
9805 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
823 sqft
Move-in special!!! 1st full month free! This lovely two Bedroom, two-bathroom Condo is full of amazing upgrades and is now available for move-in! Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
9411 177th Place NE #2
9411 177th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1285 sqft
9411 177th Place NE #2 Available 07/15/20 PRIME REDMOND LOCATION - This bright and spacious townhome located within the desirable Ashford Park II neighborhood features a wonderful open floor plan with beautiful wood floors.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlake
16005 NE 40th Ct
16005 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1117 sqft
Available Now... This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet. Fenced community with private streets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Grass Lawn
13310 NE 74th ST Redmond
13310 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 315247 4 bedroom, cul-de-sac location, conveniently located in the Bridle Trails/Rose Hill neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Redmond
16275 NE 85th Street Unit 203
16275 Northeast 85th Street, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED OFFER ONLY! Hurry!!! Enjoy a month free of rent if you sign a lease on or before July 31!!! For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Redmond
8438 167th Ave. NE
8438 167th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2055 sqft
Totally GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Redmond FOR RENT!! - Live life to the fullest at the Retreat in Redmond! The Retreat is a small community of 14 newer single-family attached homes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlake
5211 155th Avenue Northeast
5211 155th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Education Hill
10833 165th PL NE
10833 165th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1710 sqft
Great House For Rent - Impeccable rental in Redmond. 3 bedroom, den & bonus room, 2 car garage, in highly-desired Redmond. Located in a cul-de-sac backing to greenbelt gives excellent privacy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grass Lawn
13954 Northeast 60th Way Unit 113
13954 Northeast 60th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
18012 Ne 94th Ct
18012 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1274 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath 1,274 sq feet townhouse in lovely Ashford Park, Redmond. (180th Ave NE & Avondale Rd NE). 10 minutes drive to MS main campus, and 5 minutes to Redmond downtown. Rent per month. End-unit with detached one car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Redmond
15827 NE Leary Way B115
15827 Leary Way Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
900 sqft
Unit B115 Available 08/01/20 Downtown Redmond 2Bd/1.5Ba Townhome - Property Id: 115126 Want to have convenience in living? Look no further! No Car? No worries! This place is Walkers, Bikers, Commuters paradise.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redmond, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

