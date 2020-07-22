/
197 Apartments for rent in Willows-Rose Hill, Redmond, WA
Bell Marymoor Park
6335 180th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,590
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1041 sqft
How does FREE RENT sound?Mention this coupon to our leasing specialists and live up to ONE MONTH FREE!! Virtual, live, and self-guided tours available!**Offer valid on select apartments only with July lease start dates.
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1004 sqft
Luxury apartment community features units with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include package receiving, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub for relaxation and convenience. Proximity to SR-520 and Downtown Redmond.
13945 NE 84th St
13945 Northeast 84th Street, Redmond, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Location, Location, Location! 4 bedrooms/1.75 baths, formal living room, and dining room, and two large bonus rooms.
8518 134th Ct NE
8518 134th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1640 sqft
8518 134th Ct NE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story Townhome at the Pointe, Redmond. - Perfectly located btwn Kirk/Red The Pointe'' is a private community in a tranquil setting.
Results within 1 mile of Willows-Rose Hill
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
830 sqft
With lush landscaping and a desirable location, Asbury Park Apartment Homes offer plenty of convenience for a modern lifestyle. Select an apartment in Kirkland, WA, that’s part of our community, and you won’t be disappointed.
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
908 sqft
Comfortable units with carpeting, vaulted ceilings, crown moulding, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with walking trails, a fitness center, and a sauna, located conveniently in Redmond.
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,500
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green-friendly apartment community close to Sammamish River Trail. Spacious townhomes and flats with oversized windows, vaulted ceilings and private balconies, decks or patios. Community offers a swimming pool and spa and a 24-hour fitness center.
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1037 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,628
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1122 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1478 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Urbane
8296 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1062 sqft
Gracious living north of Marymoor Park and Lake Sammamish in upscale townhomes with a courtyard, garage and doorman. Desirable features, including fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Gates of Redmond
15325 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,380
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1018 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with many community features including a fitness center, sauna, playground, and basketball and tennis courts. Close to Regal Cinemas, Marymoor Park, and Redmond Town Center.
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,589
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,999
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1116 sqft
Come home to relaxed, sophisticated living in a contemporary community at SK Apartments in Kirkland, WA. We offer an array of 1-bedroom floor plans including dual-bath options and those with a den.
