2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1038 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Union Hill-Novelty Hill
8 Units Available
The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1035 sqft
Residents enjoy community with gym, BBQ grill area and communal pool. Units feature bathtub, fireplace and walk-in closets. Located minutes from MFST campus and downtown Redmond.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Overlake
12 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1163 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Overlake
39 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1004 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Overlake
20 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1017 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1110 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Redmond
8 Units Available
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1105 sqft
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Downtown Redmond
154 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
915 sqft
Spacious apartments situated on the Sammamish River Trail. Upgraded interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, multi-directional lighting, and hardwood-style flooring. Close to Microsoft, Nintendo, and AT&T. Residents enjoy pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Redmond
26 Units Available
Station House
16550 NE 79th St., Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
900 sqft
Welcome to Station House, Redmond’s newest apartment community! Feel at home with upscale amenities including a state of the art fitness center, private courtyard with fire pits and grilling station, a high-end community lounge with a full
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southeast Redmond
12 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,503
1040 sqft
Modern apartment building by the Sammamish River in Downtown Redmond, near shops such as Macy's and REI. Amenities focus on health and sports, including a state-of-the-art workout center, bike bar and personal trainer sessions.
