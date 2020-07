Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving bbq/grill bike storage cc payments dog grooming area e-payments game room lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Live at Red160, the 2011 Pillars Award winner for best mid-rise apartment community, as voted by the National Association of Home Builders! Red160 is also Redmond's first smoke-free apartment community. We're just minutes from Microsoft's main campus, AT&T and Nintendo; and with easy access to SR 520 & I-405, all of Seattle is within reach. These apartments feature high ceilings, washer/dryers, EnergyStar stainless steel appliances & private balconies. Entertain in our resident lounge or scenic outdoor courtyards, be active in our fitness center or at the nearby River Trail, stay connected in our wireless Internet cafe or plug into our new Electric Car Charging Station. Our pet-friendly community even offers a pet grooming area. Check out our other Redmond apartments.