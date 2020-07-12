/
206 Apartments for rent in Overlake, Redmond, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1346 sqft
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,518
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16005 NE 40th Ct
16005 Northeast 40th Court, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1117 sqft
Available Now... This beautiful, 2-story townhome in a desirable neighborhood of Redmond is nestled on a cul-de-sac for peace and quiet. Fenced community with private streets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5211 155th Avenue Northeast
5211 155th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Overlake
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1174 sqft
A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors. All in a convenient, vibrant location that lets you live, work and play with unparalleled luxury and ease.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,630
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
139 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,615
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
14 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1148 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,645
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$745
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1012 sqft
This community's amenities include bike storage, on-site laundry and a clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Heron Rookery and Redmond Square are both just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,400
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,603
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
832 sqft
Close to Highway 520, Overlake Plaza, Highland Middle School, Interlake High, Microsoft Campus, 520 Hiking Trail. On the 221 and 242 bus routes. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, rentable cabana, playground, outdoor spa, game room, and heated outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
12 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,613
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
5 Units Available
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
881 sqft
Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife from renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly green community with pool, tennis court, volleyball court and gym. Access to Hwy. 520.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
3 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,124
238 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1119 sqft
Nearby schools: Interlake High, Sherwood Forest Elementary, Highland Middle School, Stevenson Elementary, Bellevue College, The Jewish Day School. Close to Highway 520, I-405, shopping at Crossroads Bellevue, Crossroads Park, and Lake Sammamish. Pet-friendly apartments with basketball court & pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,405
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, and granite counters. Community includes heated indoor pool, spa, and BBQ grills. Located in the heart of Bellevue, WA, close to parks and schools.
