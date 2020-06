Amenities

2BR/2BA For Rent in the Heart of Thalia - Close to Town Center! - *** Facetime and/or Video Tours are available! Contact us if youd like to see the property from the comfort of your own home during this unique time!!! In person showings ARE still an option for vacant properties, but for occupied properties, wed prefer to do FaceTime or Video showings to protect each other and the current tenants. Feel free to contact us with any further questions****



Newly Painted 2BR/2BA in Thalia



- Open Floor Plan

- Large Bedrooms

- Brick Construction

- Private Patio

- Mature Landscaping

- Close to Town Center Shopping and Dining



Great Schools:

Thalia Elementary

Independence Middle

Princess Anne High School



Pet Friendly - subject to restrictions and pet deposit of $250.00



Quiet Thalia Neighborhood. Please call Jonathan at (757) 422-0574



