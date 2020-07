Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park parking playground pool cats allowed

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.The Courtyards of Chanticleer Apartments in Virginia Beach, VA welcome those who want luxury and comfort at an affordable price. Nestled in one of Virginia Beach’s most distinctive wooded neighborhoods, The Courtyards of Chanticleer is Tidewater’s premier name in apartment living. Choose from one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments located less than a mile from I-264 and hilltop shopping. You can enjoy convenient access to stretches of area beaches, shopping and fine dining close to home. Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve. There's no place like home and there's no home like The Courtyards of Chanticleer!