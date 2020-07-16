Rent Calculator
1257 Culver Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1257 Culver Lane
1257 Culver Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1257 Culver Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Ocean Lakes
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
What an amazing find 2 bedroom 1 bath house on huge lots. Just minutes to dining, shopping, movies, the beach and interstate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1257 Culver Lane have any available units?
1257 Culver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Virginia Beach, VA
.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Virginia Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1257 Culver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Culver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Culver Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Culver Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach
.
Does 1257 Culver Lane offer parking?
No, 1257 Culver Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1257 Culver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Culver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Culver Lane have a pool?
No, 1257 Culver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Culver Lane have accessible units?
No, 1257 Culver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Culver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Culver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Culver Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Culver Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
