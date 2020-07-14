Lakeville Townhome Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center e-payments

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Welcome to Lakeville Townhomes! We are excited that you have decided to call Lakeville your new home. You will find a beautiful array of spacious, two and three bedroom townhomes as well as wonderful amenities to make you feel right at home. With 24 hour emergency maintenance, easy online rent payments and a professional management team, you will find that all your needs are taken care of. We also offer reserved parking, renovated kitchens and private patios to enhance the comfort of your new townhome. To top it off, all of our 2 bedroom floor plans include a washer/dryer and all of our 3 bedroom floor plans include washer/dryer hook ups!