Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Lakeville Townhome Apartments

6120 Lexington Ct · (650) 529-4835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6120 Lexington Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M820A · Avail. Sep 8

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1058 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeville Townhome Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
e-payments
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Welcome to Lakeville Townhomes! We are excited that you have decided to call Lakeville your new home. You will find a beautiful array of spacious, two and three bedroom townhomes as well as wonderful amenities to make you feel right at home. With 24 hour emergency maintenance, easy online rent payments and a professional management team, you will find that all your needs are taken care of. We also offer reserved parking, renovated kitchens and private patios to enhance the comfort of your new townhome. To top it off, all of our 2 bedroom floor plans include a washer/dryer and all of our 3 bedroom floor plans include washer/dryer hook ups!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300-$600
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 50 lbs. weight limit; breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Reserved parking; surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeville Townhome Apartments have any available units?
Lakeville Townhome Apartments has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeville Townhome Apartments have?
Some of Lakeville Townhome Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeville Townhome Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeville Townhome Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeville Townhome Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeville Townhome Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakeville Townhome Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeville Townhome Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeville Townhome Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeville Townhome Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeville Townhome Apartments have a pool?
No, Lakeville Townhome Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lakeville Townhome Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lakeville Townhome Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeville Townhome Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeville Townhome Apartments has units with dishwashers.
