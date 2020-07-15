Gorgeous updated home built in 1935. Two bedrooms with a third room perfect for an office. Open floor plan downstairs with a wonderful Sunroom. Large Backyard with great size Garage/Work Shop. Truly a must see will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 Hugo Street have any available units?
1112 Hugo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Hugo Street have?
Some of 1112 Hugo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Hugo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Hugo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.