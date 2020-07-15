All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 14 2020

1112 Hugo Street

1112 Hugo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Hugo Street, Norfolk, VA 23513
Norview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous updated home built in 1935. Two bedrooms with a third room perfect for an office. Open floor plan downstairs with a wonderful Sunroom. Large Backyard with great size Garage/Work Shop. Truly a must see will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Hugo Street have any available units?
1112 Hugo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norfolk, VA.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Hugo Street have?
Some of 1112 Hugo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Hugo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Hugo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Hugo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Hugo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1112 Hugo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Hugo Street offers parking.
Does 1112 Hugo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Hugo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Hugo Street have a pool?
No, 1112 Hugo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Hugo Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 Hugo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Hugo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Hugo Street has units with dishwashers.
