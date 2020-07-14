All apartments in Norfolk
The Lafayette.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Lafayette

4601 Mayflower Rd · (470) 221-2559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA 23508
Colonial Place-Riverview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 04H · Avail. Sep 22

$915

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 12F · Avail. Aug 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 02J · Avail. Sep 5

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 09E · Avail. Sep 20

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lafayette.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
dog park
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway. From the clean, modern architecture of our impressive midtown building to luxury amenities and stunningly renovated interiors with incredible skyline views, our apartments for rent in Norfolk, Virginia represent the very best in stylish yet affordable coastal living. Spacious, brimming with natural light and finished with top-quality materials, our updated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments were meticulously designed to keep you coming home with a smile on your face each and every day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lafayette have any available units?
The Lafayette has 4 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lafayette have?
Some of The Lafayette's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
The Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does The Lafayette offer parking?
Yes, The Lafayette offers parking.
Does The Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lafayette have a pool?
No, The Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does The Lafayette have accessible units?
Yes, The Lafayette has accessible units.
Does The Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lafayette has units with dishwashers.

