The Lafayette.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center elevator gym bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse dog park

Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway. From the clean, modern architecture of our impressive midtown building to luxury amenities and stunningly renovated interiors with incredible skyline views, our apartments for rent in Norfolk, Virginia represent the very best in stylish yet affordable coastal living. Spacious, brimming with natural light and finished with top-quality materials, our updated studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments were meticulously designed to keep you coming home with a smile on your face each and every day.