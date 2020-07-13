Element at Ghent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: 1 Month refundable or $299 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee non refundable
Additional: Valet Trash is $22 & Asset Protect as one “t”
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 1 pet, $500 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 1 pet, $40 2 pets
restrictions: pit bull, rottweiler, doberman, over 45pounds first floor only
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $35/month. Designated Parking Available in Covered Garage Parking. ($35-$50).
Storage Details: 4.5X4.5 $30
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.