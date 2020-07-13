Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage game room key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk. Apartments feature high-end finishes including private balconies with endless views, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite tiles, and chic interior design. Based in the national historic Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk, VA, our residents are never more than a few minutes away from downtown, the waterfront, shopping, retail, dining, and the arts. Whether you are visiting the Chrysler Museum of Art, catching a movie in the neighborhood's commercial district, or grabbing a drink at local brewery or winery, you are just a few steps away from your destination. Discover the good life in Element at Ghent apartments.