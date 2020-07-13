All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Element at Ghent

111 E 18th St · (757) 793-2251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA 23517
East 21st Street Monticello

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 336 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Element at Ghent.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
game room
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk. Apartments feature high-end finishes including private balconies with endless views, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite tiles, and chic interior design. Based in the national historic Ghent neighborhood of Norfolk, VA, our residents are never more than a few minutes away from downtown, the waterfront, shopping, retail, dining, and the arts. Whether you are visiting the Chrysler Museum of Art, catching a movie in the neighborhood's commercial district, or grabbing a drink at local brewery or winery, you are just a few steps away from your destination. Discover the good life in Element at Ghent apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: 1 Month refundable or $299 non refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee non refundable
Additional: Valet Trash is $22 & Asset Protect as one “t”
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 1 pet, $500 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 1 pet, $40 2 pets
restrictions: pit bull, rottweiler, doberman, over 45pounds first floor only
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $35/month. Designated Parking Available in Covered Garage Parking. ($35-$50).
Storage Details: 4.5X4.5 $30
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Element at Ghent have any available units?
Element at Ghent has 4 units available starting at $1,289 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Element at Ghent have?
Some of Element at Ghent's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Element at Ghent currently offering any rent specials?
Element at Ghent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Element at Ghent pet-friendly?
Yes, Element at Ghent is pet friendly.
Does Element at Ghent offer parking?
Yes, Element at Ghent offers parking.
Does Element at Ghent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Element at Ghent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Element at Ghent have a pool?
Yes, Element at Ghent has a pool.
Does Element at Ghent have accessible units?
No, Element at Ghent does not have accessible units.
Does Element at Ghent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Element at Ghent has units with dishwashers.

