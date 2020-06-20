9 Cale Circle

Amenities
- Wonderful Home in Riverside. Located in a cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1730 Square Feet. Refinished Harwood Floors. Nice Eat in Kitchen with Attached Sunroom, Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Appliances Include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Garbage Disposal, 1 Car Attached Garage, Fenced in Backyard, Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath with Tub and Separate Shower, Large Back Deck and Detached Workshop. Gas Heat, Central Air and Electric Hot Water.
**NO CO-SIGNERS OR PETS!!**
(RLNE3474891)