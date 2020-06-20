All apartments in Newport News
Find more places like 9 Cale Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport News, VA
/
9 Cale Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

9 Cale Circle

9 Cale Circle · (757) 223-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport News
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9 Cale Circle, Newport News, VA 23606
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Cale Circle · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Wonderful Home in Riverside. Located in a cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1730 Square Feet. Refinished Harwood Floors. Nice Eat in Kitchen with Attached Sunroom, Large Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Appliances Include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Garbage Disposal, 1 Car Attached Garage, Fenced in Backyard, Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath with Tub and Separate Shower, Large Back Deck and Detached Workshop. Gas Heat, Central Air and Electric Hot Water.
**NO CO-SIGNERS OR PETS!!**

(RLNE3474891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cale Circle have any available units?
9 Cale Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Cale Circle have?
Some of 9 Cale Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cale Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Cale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9 Cale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9 Cale Circle does offer parking.
Does 9 Cale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Cale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cale Circle have a pool?
No, 9 Cale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9 Cale Circle have accessible units?
No, 9 Cale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Cale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9 Cale Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln
Newport News, VA 23602
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl
Newport News, VA 23606
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres
Newport News, VA 23608
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way
Newport News, VA 23602
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way
Newport News, VA 23606
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way
Newport News, VA 23608
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct
Newport News, VA 23602
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr
Newport News, VA 23605

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Ivy FarmsWarwick Lawns
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity