Apartment List
/
VA
/
newport news
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:24 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport News renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Ivy Farms
9 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Pear Tree Hall
2 Units Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Jefferson Park
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Newport News
1 Unit Available
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Unit D-6 Available 06/19/20 Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
McIntosh
1 Unit Available
5 Richland Drive
5 Richland Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
5 Richland Drive - A completely renovated and clean brick rancher on nice big lot with fenced backyard is waiting on new tenants.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastburn
1 Unit Available
219 Village Parkway
219 Village Parkway, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Well Maintained rancher near LAFB! - All 1st floor living on a large corner lot. Hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen includes granite countertops. Located near LAFB, shopping and more!! (RLNE3445978)

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Swansea Manor
1 Unit Available
108 Harpers Drive
108 Harpers Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Great brick rancher, 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, completely renovated offering 1,220 square feet of living space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-589-1842

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #51
520 Bellwood Road, Newport News, VA
Studio
$600
377 sqft
Description Remodeled beautiful studio bedroom, 1 bath home, wood floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, new windows, tile floors, 3 tone paint, new appliances and large closets. $595.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Ivy Farms
1 Unit Available
780 Terrace Drive
780 Terrace Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1398 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on corner lot in Courtney's Terrace.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Youngs Mill
1 Unit Available
113 Caldroney Drive
113 Caldroney Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath back ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen and dining room. You'll love the gas cooking! HVAC system around 6 years. Home has generator connection and safety lockout breaker.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Warwick Lawns
1 Unit Available
123 Delmar Lane
123 Delmar Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Immaculate Rancher in the heart of Denbigh. Located in old established neighborhood. 3BRs 1.5 Bths. Perfect for a small family. Good size backyard. Has a separate laundry area. Hardwood floors, and carpet in the BRs. Definitely NO PETS allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Downtown Newport News
1 Unit Available
3015 West Avenue
3015 West Avenue, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo located right near shipyard. Easy access to highway. Spacious open floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and full appliance package including washer and dryer. Call today for private viewing.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
185 S Hunt Club RN
185 South Hunt Club Run, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Attractive & very well maintained 2 story traditional home in the popular community of Cobblestone Chase.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
868 Moyer Road
868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1404 sqft
868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA 23608 - Come home to your southern sitting porch, and you will be proud to call this home. Light and bright. Well maintained 3-bedroom, 2 bath home. Mostly wood floors except carpet in the den.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Summerlake
1 Unit Available
237 Seasons Trail
237 Seasons Trail, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1619 sqft
237 Seasons Trail Available 04/13/20 - Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Ranch Home.
Results within 1 mile of Newport News

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
505 Wrought Iron Bnd.
505 Wrought Iron Bend, York County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2 bed 2.5 bath condo - Located in Coventry within walking distance to elementary school, pool, parks, walking trails and HOA covered by the owner which includes memberships to the pool and parks.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
105 Alfred Court
105 Alfred Ct, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2700 sqft
Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home situated on a cul-de-sac in The Greenlands subdivision of York County. This home features formal living room & dining room, family room open to spacious kitchen with access to the large fenced back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
632 Ellington Avenue
632 Ellington Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Wythe
1 Unit Available
222 Hollywood Avenue
222 Hollywood Avenue, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
Single Family, 2 Story, 1784 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Newport News
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
City Guide for Newport News, VA

A harbor town with a history, Newport News is filled with great scenery and an abundance of outdoor activities. As with much of Virginia, the influence of history and the Civil War is prevalent; however, Newport News is no sleepy southern town. In fact, its Hampton Roads Harbor locale makes it the perfect venue for those who love an ocean view, a weekend sail and the laid-back lifestyle that is Virginia.

What you will find in Newport News, aside from impeccable seafood (especially oysters), is the perfect blend of seaside town and vibrant community. What are you waiting for? Start spreading the Newport News. And also, find an apartment.

Meet (Newport News) Virginia: The neighborhoods of Newport News are just what you would expect from a colonial town – complete with Civil War reenactments. Quaint, scenic and friendly, it isn’t hard to find your place in this Virginia town.

Hilton Village: Newport News’ most historic neighborhood, Hilton Village is composed of 500 English cottage homes. The town that was built to provide shipyard builders with wartime housing is now one of the biggest tourist spots in the city, as well as a fine place to live. Folks that reside here take pride in knowing that they live in a historic home that was built for a common good. Renters here can expect a friendly neighborhood adorned with local shops and restaurants. Keeping with the small town feel, Hilton Village has its own library (Main Street Library) and theatre and on the weekends festivals, and even weddings, take place in the town square. Aside from the historic single-family homes, renters can also choose from apartments and townhomes.

Harpersville: Take a look around this neighborhood for those who want a little bit of a yard and a nice sized house (typically 3-4 bedrooms). The houses here are a mix of older homes (built in the 40s), established homes (built in the 70s) and newer homes (built in the 90s). There also are some apartments located in the community. This is the ideal place to spread your wings, if you’re moving from a city.

Oyster Point: Oyster Point is home to a large variety of apartment complexes. It is also the home of City Center, which is THE hot spot in Newport News. This downtown community merges business and pleasure. Shops, restaurants/bars, events, office buildings and apartments all come together in City Center. Living in Oyster Point will appeal to those who want to be in the center of it all. The condos, townhomes and apartments here tend to be a bit more luxurious than those found in other parts of Newport News and the price tag in some parts can reflect that luxury (one bedrooms at $950).

Port Warwick: Referred to as a “mixed-use community.” Here you will find a sense of community, green grass (actually 3 acres of it in Styron Square), many activities, including summer concerts and year round festivals. Living here, you get the sense of that southern, neighborly lifestyle that is often only shown in iced tea commercials. Businesses and locally owned shops and restaurants share the same sidewalks with medical offices and luxury apartments. The apartments in Port Warwick feature fireplaces and access to dining and shopping. The one downside for those who never learned: the parking here is, typically, parallel – so brush up on your skills now. Another bonus of this quaint area is that it is minutes away from Oyster Point and City Center, as well as the airport. One bedrooms here start around $800. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newport News, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newport News renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport News 3 BedroomsNewport News Accessible ApartmentsNewport News Apartments under $700Newport News Apartments under $800
Newport News Apartments with BalconyNewport News Apartments with GarageNewport News Apartments with GymNewport News Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport News Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport News Apartments with ParkingNewport News Apartments with Pool
Newport News Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport News Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport News Furnished ApartmentsNewport News Luxury PlacesNewport News Pet Friendly PlacesNewport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
Poquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PalmerDeer Park
Ivy FarmsWarwick Lawns
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University