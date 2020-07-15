Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
152 Apartments For Rent Near VUU
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
100 Units Available
Sherwood Park
Canopy at Ginter Park
3200 Brook Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,970
1623 sqft
Canopy at Ginter Park features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom luxury apartments for rent in Northside Richmond, VA. Residents enjoy elegant details throughout each apartment, including designer cabinetry, wood plank flooring, and soaring 9' ceilings.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
55 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks Tower
1001 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1148 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
50 Units Available
Monroe Ward
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
85 Units Available
Monroe Ward
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
21 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
27 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Edge
1914 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1039 sqft
Pet friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95. Unit amenities include in-unit laundry, kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Community features gym, pool, clubhouse, business center and more.
Verified
Last updated May 12 at 10:37 AM
50 Units Available
Carver
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
33 Units Available
The Fan
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$935
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
786 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
28 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,050
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
871 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
11 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Dill Building
2020 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Maintenance day or night. Gym, cyber cafe and coffee bar on site. Blocks from Friends of Jefferson Park. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
City Center
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Carver
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
869 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
13 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,104
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1000 sqft
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:05 PM
17 Units Available
Central Office
American Heritage
1001 E Main St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off I-95 and right near the Capitol Square. American Heritage apartments come with hardwood floors, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and outdoor space. Community access to 24-hr gym and maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Shockoe Slip
The Corner Lofts
1321 1/2 E Main St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,150
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Corner Lofts in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
5 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
2001 East
2001 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice. 2001 East marks the entrance to Church Hill and sits on the edge of Shockoe Valley.