Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:59 PM

243 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$810
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$962
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
10 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Warwick Lawns
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
Contact for Availability
Yates
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Warwick Courthouse
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
606 Leonard Ln
606 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3247 sqft
Newport News Turtle Creek Large Single Family Home For Rent - Great 2-Story Single Family Home in Newport News for Rent. Sqft. 3,247. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Living room. Dining room. Family room with fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carleton Falls
58 Creekstone Drive
58 Creekstone Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1766 sqft
58 Creekstone Drive Available 09/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - UPSCALE & WELL MAINTAINED 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER IN UTILITY ROOM.

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oyster Point
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lees Mill
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Swansea Manor
227 Louise Drive
227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
1593 Monterry Place
1593 Monterry Place, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom townhouse style condo in Sonoma Woods of Newport News offering 1,350 square feet of living space. Updated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and freshly painted cabinets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Peach Orchard
267 Sherbrooke Dr.
267 Sherbrooke Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home! **Move-in Special** - Property Id: 297416 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12737 Woodside Lane
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area.

July 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Newport News rents held steady over the past month

Newport News rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,016 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Newport News, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Newport News, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,016 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Newport News' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

