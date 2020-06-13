Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA with balcony

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Turnberry
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Pear Tree Hall
2 Units Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Jefferson Park
10 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Warwick Courthouse
5 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Marshall
1 Unit Available
618 35th Street
618 35th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
972 sqft
ONE (1) STORY SINGLE FAMILY - WITH SCREEN IN FRONT PORCH - WITH NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES - WITH NEWER WINDOWS - LIVING ROOM - WITH THREE (3) BEDROOMS - WITH A NICE BACKYARD-

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
930 Verline Ct
930 Verline Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE: JUNE 15: This 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath with one car garage has so much to offer. Eat in kitchen, dining room, two family rooms, outside Florida room, and more. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Swansea Manor
1 Unit Available
108 Harpers Drive
108 Harpers Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Great brick rancher, 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, completely renovated offering 1,220 square feet of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Courthouse Green
1 Unit Available
300 Circuit Lane
300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,168
1424 sqft
Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
458 River Ridge
458 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
458 River Ridge Available 07/15/20 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. - 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. Located in a subdivision of Lee's Mill.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12737 Woodside Lane
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oyster Point
1 Unit Available
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nicewood
1 Unit Available
243 Yoder Lane
243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
2476 sqft
243 Yoder Lane Available 07/15/20 243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA 23602 - Situated on 1.5 acres of land, this 5-bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salters Creek
1 Unit Available
49 Cedar Avenue
49 Cedar Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1159 sqft
Beautiful Views & Move In Ready! - LOVELY, MOVE IN READY COLONIAL! FEATURES 3 Bedrooms* Spacious Formal Living that Opens to The Formal Dining Room w/Built Ins* *Brand NEW Fresh Paint* Refinished Hdwd Floors & Brand New Carpet* Just a Couple of
City Guide for Newport News, VA

A harbor town with a history, Newport News is filled with great scenery and an abundance of outdoor activities. As with much of Virginia, the influence of history and the Civil War is prevalent; however, Newport News is no sleepy southern town. In fact, its Hampton Roads Harbor locale makes it the perfect venue for those who love an ocean view, a weekend sail and the laid-back lifestyle that is Virginia.

What you will find in Newport News, aside from impeccable seafood (especially oysters), is the perfect blend of seaside town and vibrant community. What are you waiting for? Start spreading the Newport News. And also, find an apartment.

Meet (Newport News) Virginia: The neighborhoods of Newport News are just what you would expect from a colonial town – complete with Civil War reenactments. Quaint, scenic and friendly, it isn’t hard to find your place in this Virginia town.

Hilton Village: Newport News’ most historic neighborhood, Hilton Village is composed of 500 English cottage homes. The town that was built to provide shipyard builders with wartime housing is now one of the biggest tourist spots in the city, as well as a fine place to live. Folks that reside here take pride in knowing that they live in a historic home that was built for a common good. Renters here can expect a friendly neighborhood adorned with local shops and restaurants. Keeping with the small town feel, Hilton Village has its own library (Main Street Library) and theatre and on the weekends festivals, and even weddings, take place in the town square. Aside from the historic single-family homes, renters can also choose from apartments and townhomes.

Harpersville: Take a look around this neighborhood for those who want a little bit of a yard and a nice sized house (typically 3-4 bedrooms). The houses here are a mix of older homes (built in the 40s), established homes (built in the 70s) and newer homes (built in the 90s). There also are some apartments located in the community. This is the ideal place to spread your wings, if you’re moving from a city.

Oyster Point: Oyster Point is home to a large variety of apartment complexes. It is also the home of City Center, which is THE hot spot in Newport News. This downtown community merges business and pleasure. Shops, restaurants/bars, events, office buildings and apartments all come together in City Center. Living in Oyster Point will appeal to those who want to be in the center of it all. The condos, townhomes and apartments here tend to be a bit more luxurious than those found in other parts of Newport News and the price tag in some parts can reflect that luxury (one bedrooms at $950).

Port Warwick: Referred to as a “mixed-use community.” Here you will find a sense of community, green grass (actually 3 acres of it in Styron Square), many activities, including summer concerts and year round festivals. Living here, you get the sense of that southern, neighborly lifestyle that is often only shown in iced tea commercials. Businesses and locally owned shops and restaurants share the same sidewalks with medical offices and luxury apartments. The apartments in Port Warwick feature fireplaces and access to dining and shopping. The one downside for those who never learned: the parking here is, typically, parallel – so brush up on your skills now. Another bonus of this quaint area is that it is minutes away from Oyster Point and City Center, as well as the airport. One bedrooms here start around $800. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newport News, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newport News renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

