Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:38 AM

121 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
812 Bishop Court
812 Bishop Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2440 sqft
812 Bishop Court Available 08/07/20 812 Bishop Court - Desirable Kiln Creek property with many amenities. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Large family room with gas fireplace just off from the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Hertzler Farm
6 Saint Francis Drive
6 St Francis Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2299 sqft
Cul-De-Sac Living in this great 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bathroom house in Saint Francis Woods. View of pond from screened in porch. Home offers 2,229 square feet of living space. 2 Master bedrooms- one first floor master and one 2nd floor master.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Peach Orchard
267 Sherbrooke Dr.
267 Sherbrooke Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home! **Move-in Special** - Property Id: 297416 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
154 Hemisphere Circle
154 Hemisphere Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1917 sqft
4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
208 Mayberry Ct
208 Mayberry Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built in 2016, with foyer, breakfast area, pantry, granite counter tops in kitchen and master bath, recessed lighting, tile floor in master bath, gas fireplace, fenced backyard and much more.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
23 Dinwiddie Place
23 Dinwiddie Place, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
23 Dinwiddie Place Available 09/15/20 Home in Windsor Great Park on Cul-de-sac - Beautiful 2 story home on cul-de-sac in Windsor Great Park subdivision. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Snidow
505 Dahlia Court
505 Dahlia Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1456 sqft
Great Home Located On A Cul-De-Sac In Newport News - Contact Property Manager, Darlene Strickland with Team Titan at 757-869-4173 Great traditional home offering a large den with laminate flooring, eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
19 Alpine Street
19 Alpine Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1345 sqft
**PLEASE BE AWARE THERE IS A SCAM GOING ON WITH CRAIGSLIST** WE DO NOT PLACE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE ON ANY CASH APP, PAY PAL OR VENMO. WE DO NOT DO BUSINESS THAT WAY.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Courthouse Green
415 Hustings Lane
415 Hustings Lane, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denbigh-Warwick. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, updated kitchen, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $875/month rent.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Hudson Terrace
520 Bellwood Rd #51
520 Bellwood Road, Newport News, VA
Studio
$600
377 sqft
Description Remodeled beautiful studio bedroom, 1 bath home, wood floors, new cabinets, granite countertops, new windows, tile floors, 3 tone paint, new appliances and large closets. $595.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Courthouse Green
300 Circuit Lane
300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Spacious End unit 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Courthouse Green centrally located offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Large living area, dining room, kitchen with refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Master bedroom with bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Bernard Village
288 Nantucket Place
288 Nantucket Place, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
This beautiful condo is located in central Newport News, adjacent to Oyster Point, and close to Towner Center. This second-floor unit has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with stylish ceramic tile. The living room is very open with access to a balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
12799 Daybreak Circle
12799 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story condo on the 2nd floor. You will enjoy the cozy fireplace. There is no water bill for you to pay and you are provided a washer and dryer. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling and an intimate deck for your enjoyment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
216 Beechmont Drive
216 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful, large colonial home with a stunning waterfront view. This property features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an attached garage, and lots of natural light. Upstairs, there is a full second living space.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Lees Mill
185 S Hunt Club RN
185 South Hunt Club Run, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Attractive & very well maintained 2 story traditional home in the popular community of Cobblestone Chase.

1 of 28

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Colony Pines
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Beechwood
868 Moyer Road
868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1404 sqft
868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA 23608 - Come home to your southern sitting porch, and you will be proud to call this home. Light and bright. Well maintained 3-bedroom, 2 bath home. Mostly wood floors except carpet in the den.

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Great Park
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2608 sqft
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Snidow
426 Ashton Green Blvd
426 Ashton Green Boulevard, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
Beautiful Home in Newport News - Beautiful remodeled home. Granite counter tops, new floors, new appliances. Rent includes enrollment in our Filter Program. Quality Air filters are automatically shipped to your door quarterly.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Charter Elm-Hanover Heights
477 Charter Oak Drive
477 Charter Oak Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1137 sqft
477 Charter Oak Drive Available 08/01/20 CHARTER OAKS - Lovely recently painted 2 story home. Offering 2/3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Great Room for Living and Dining Areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Stoney Brook
18 Sandra Dr
18 Sandra Drive, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1840 sqft
18 Sandra Dr Available 08/01/20 Stoneybrook Home! - Spacious home in Stoneybrook neighborhood in Newport News. Minutes from Ft. Eustis, interstate access, shopping and so much more.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
1704 Westport Crescent
1704 Westport Crescent, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2428 sqft
1704 Westport Crescent Available 08/25/20 On the Golf Course in Kiln Creek - Lovely Kiln Creek 2 story home on golf course. This property features Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Family Room with gas fireplace and large Eat-In Kitchen with appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Warwick Landing
15615 Warwick Blvd 4
15615 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$599
432 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/20/20 Cozy one bedroom apt in Newport News - Property Id: 317364 Tidewater Apartments is located close to Ft.

July 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Newport News rents held steady over the past month

Newport News rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,016 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Newport News, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Newport News, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,016 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Newport News' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

