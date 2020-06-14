Apartment List
VA
newport news
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM

96 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Palmer
22 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Pear Tree Hall
2 Units Available
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
723 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Palmer
17 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Jefferson Park
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Warwick Courthouse
5 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Turnberry
16 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Dutch Village
5 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Newport News
9 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
556 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Hudson Terrace
1 Unit Available
520 Bellwood Rd #6
520 Bellwood Rd, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
720 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 720 sq ft. Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite counter-tops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, and much more! $625/Per/mo, Please call the office today 719-223-4830 text 757-589-1842
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
41 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Farmington
17 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
650 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Hampton Roads Center
15 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Newport News rents increased over the past month

Newport News rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Newport News, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Newport News has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Newport News.
    • While rents in Newport News remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

