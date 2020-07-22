/
/
/
greenwood
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, Newport News, VA
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
544 Taliaferro Rd.
544 Taliaferro Road, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1314 sqft
Endview - This cute little house is bigger than it looks. The two-bedroom, one full bath home also features a living room, dining room, kitchen, office/hobby room, and a laundry closet.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Bridgewater Dr
327 Bridgewater Drive, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Waterfront Condo Convenient to Ft. Eustis, Williamsburg & More! - To arrange a showing visit: www.RentingPeninsula.com Find this property and click "View Details." Then click "Schedule Showing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Dahlia Ct
501 Dahlia Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Close to Fort Eustis and situated on a court, this 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath 1777 sq feet home gives you three bedrooms upstairs and a converted garage for your fourth.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
58 Creekstone Drive
58 Creekstone Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1766 sqft
58 Creekstone Drive Available 09/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - UPSCALE & WELL MAINTAINED 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER IN UTILITY ROOM.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
458 River Ridge
458 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. - 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. Located in a subdivision of Lee's Mill. This is with in minutes of Fort Eustis, I 64, Coast Guard Station Yorktown, Naval Weapon Station, etc.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
722 Kings Ridge Drive
722 Kings Ridge Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Charming Home in Newport News - Check out this amazing home in Newport News. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living room and fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
303 Dogwood Road
303 Dogwood Road, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3400 sqft
303 Dogwood Road Available 09/14/20 303 Dogwood Road Yorktown 23690 - Large Bonus Room, Formal Living Room, Large Second Floor, Foyer, Breakfast Area, Dining Area, Laundry Room, Granite Counter Tops, All Stainless Appliances, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1526 Creek Court
1526 Creek Court, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
1526 Creek Court Available 08/10/20 Quaint Town Home in Williamsburg! - Nice upgraded town home central to many peninsula areas.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
822 Melrose Terrace
822 Melrose Terrace, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2200 sqft
Nice home in Colony Pines minutes away from Yorktown beach and Battlefield, shopping, dining and entertainment. flowing floor plan with lots of space. Kitchen has loads of cabinets and counter space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
40 Williamson Park
40 A Williamson Park Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1055 sqft
THIS TWO BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH , 1-1/2 BATH CONDO HAS LOTS TO OFFER, WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT, DON'T LET THIS ON GET AWAY
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
147 Creekshire Crescent
147 Creekshire Crescent, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1534 sqft
Spacious End Unit Townhouse with Attached Garage & Large Driveway. Cathedral Ceilings and Plenty of Natural Light throughout provide a Spacious Open Floor Plan & Feel. SS Appliance in Kitchen w/ Large Window Overlooking Wooded Area.
1 of 21
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
709 Prince Court
709 Prince Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
709 Prince Court Available 05/15/20 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Story Single Family Home, 1500 Sqft. Built in 1994, Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Microwave.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
185 S Hunt Club RN
185 South Hunt Club Run, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1424 sqft
Attractive & very well maintained 2 story traditional home in the popular community of Cobblestone Chase.
1 of 28
Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
1 Unit Available
883 Weyanoke
883 Weyanoke Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
883 Weyanoke Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Colony Pines - This comfortable two story home is located in the Colony Pines neighborhood.
1 of 21
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
504 Thorncliff Drive
504 Thorncliff Drive, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 504 Thorncliff Drive in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
303 Minnie Circle
303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2608 sqft
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
426 Ashton Green Blvd
426 Ashton Green Boulevard, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
Beautiful Home in Newport News - Beautiful remodeled home. Granite counter tops, new floors, new appliances. Rent includes enrollment in our Filter Program. Quality Air filters are automatically shipped to your door quarterly.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$832
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
8 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$956
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.