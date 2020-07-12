/
deer park
115 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, Newport News, VA
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
3 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
10 Units Available
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
6 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
14 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
4 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
24 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
1 Unit Available
651 Sea Turtle Way
651 Sea Turtle Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2132 sqft
651 Sea Turtle Way Available 08/07/20 - Like new Construction built in 2015, Lots of upgrades and open floor plan, 3 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
227 Louise Drive
227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
700 Broad Bay Cove
700 Broad Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
700 Broad Bay Cove Available 08/10/20 2BR 2BA CONDO - STUNNING 2 MASTER BEDROOM, 2 BATH GARDEN STYLE CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS KILN CREEK! SUNROOM, GAS FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILINGS & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN EAT-IN KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
253 Robinson Drive
253 Robinson Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1047 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME, FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, CONVERTED GARAGE THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM OR GAME ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN. LARGE FENCED BACK YARD. MINUTES AWAY FROM THE INTERSTATE, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT.
1 Unit Available
154 Hemisphere Circle
154 Hemisphere Circle, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1917 sqft
4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bathroom, three-story townhouse in Meridian Parkside located in Newport News. This lovely 1,917 sq. ft townhouse is an end unit with a living room and a dining area with a chandelier.
1 Unit Available
208 Mayberry Ct
208 Mayberry Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, built in 2016, with foyer, breakfast area, pantry, granite counter tops in kitchen and master bath, recessed lighting, tile floor in master bath, gas fireplace, fenced backyard and much more.
1 Unit Available
19 Alpine Street
19 Alpine Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1345 sqft
**PLEASE BE AWARE THERE IS A SCAM GOING ON WITH CRAIGSLIST** WE DO NOT PLACE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE ON ANY CASH APP, PAY PAL OR VENMO. WE DO NOT DO BUSINESS THAT WAY.
1 Unit Available
807 Sandy Bay Cove
807 Sandy Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
- 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Built in 1994. 1,380 sq. ft. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636656)
1 Unit Available
212 Robinson Dr
212 Robinson Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
212 Robinson Dr Available 08/10/20 212 Robinson Drive - Single Family, 1 Story, 1008 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single family ranch home with spacious back yard. Vinyl and Carpet Flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1006 Island Quay
1006 Island Quay, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo - Completely updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo. Open floor plan with freshly painted walls and with new appliances, granite countertops, and flooring.
110 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
$
15 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
16 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.