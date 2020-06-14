Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA with garage

Newport News apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
930 Verline Ct
930 Verline Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE: JUNE 15: This 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath with one car garage has so much to offer. Eat in kitchen, dining room, two family rooms, outside Florida room, and more. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Swansea Manor
1 Unit Available
108 Harpers Drive
108 Harpers Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Great brick rancher, 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths, completely renovated offering 1,220 square feet of living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Snidow
1 Unit Available
323 Congress Street
323 Congress Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1335 sqft
Welcome Home! You must see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home in Colonial Crossing with a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Foxboro Dr.
913 Foxboro Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2367 sqft
Magnificent Home in Newport News - Luxury living with a large bay window that overlooks the lake while having a snack seated at the eat-in kitchen. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmer
1 Unit Available
606 Red Hill Rd
606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1747 sqft
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Robinson Terrace
1 Unit Available
622 Leonard Lane
622 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2565 sqft
622 Leonard Lane Available 08/10/20 - 3 Bedroom with Loft 2.5 Bath, 2565 sqft, Single Family Home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
867 Holbrook Drive
867 Holbrook Drive, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
5 Bedroom that could be a 6 Bedroom Single Family Home, This Home has been upgraded with recently replace carpet and Floorings throughout. Recently remodeled Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Work Island.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaconsdale
1 Unit Available
39 Newport Avenue
39 Newport Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
39 Newport Avenue Available 06/22/20 39 Newport Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601 - Recently remodeled! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new laminate flooring & new carpet. Two newly remodeled baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
348 Helena Drive
348 Helena Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
348 Helena Drive Available 07/01/20 348 Helena Drive - This three bedroom, one full bath home is located close to I64, Ft. Eustis, shopping, and more. The home features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and converted garage with separate entrance.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
9 Cale Circle
9 Cale Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1730 sqft
- Wonderful Home in Riverside. Located in a cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1730 Square Feet. Refinished Harwood Floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nicewood
1 Unit Available
243 Yoder Lane
243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
2488 sqft
243 Yoder Lane Available 07/15/20 243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA 23602 - Situated on 1.5 acres of land, this 5-bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Forest
1 Unit Available
783 Winslow Drive
783 Winslow Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
783 Winslow Drive - Single Family, 2 Story, 1292 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath New Carpet, New Paint, Located in Clipper Creek.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wendwood
1 Unit Available
3 Lear Circle
3 Lear Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1605 sqft
This beautiful brick rancher is located on a cul-de-sac. Many upgrades include: kitchen with custom cabinets and Corina counters, newer replacement windows, remodeled bathrooms with dual vanities and ceramic and marble tile.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ivy Farms
1 Unit Available
91 Kendall Drive
91 Kendall Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1250 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home and neighborhood. Located near shopping and military bases.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Denbigh Shores
1 Unit Available
79 Anchorage Drive
79 Anchorage Drive, Newport News, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1666 sqft
AWESOME 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD. FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER SUITE & GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. WASHER AND DRYER HOOK-UPS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
216 Beechmont Drive
216 Beechmont Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful, large colonial home with a stunning waterfront view. This property features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an attached garage, and lots of natural light. Upstairs, there is a full second living space.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
643 33rd Street
643 33rd Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Recently remodeled home with large detached garage - perfect for storage. Front closed in porch makes a perfect space for an in home office. Call today for your private showing.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Port Warwick
1 Unit Available
289 Herman Melville Avenue
289 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
Port Warwick - Available Now! This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a living room/office, a family room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and a pantry.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Richneck
1 Unit Available
709 Prince Court
709 Prince Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
709 Prince Court Available 05/15/20 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Two Story Single Family Home, 1500 Sqft. Built in 1994, Remodeled Kitchen, Stainless Appliances to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Disposal, Microwave.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horsepoint Farm
1 Unit Available
121 Lambert Drive
121 Lambert Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1835 sqft
Lambert Heights - The adorable four-bedroom home has a bonus room which could be a fifth bedroom. The home also features two and a half baths, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a sun-room with skylights.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kiln Creek
1 Unit Available
810 Millgate Court
810 Millgate Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the community of Kiln Creek. This community offers a pool, tennis courts, club house and walking trails.
City Guide for Newport News, VA

A harbor town with a history, Newport News is filled with great scenery and an abundance of outdoor activities. As with much of Virginia, the influence of history and the Civil War is prevalent; however, Newport News is no sleepy southern town. In fact, its Hampton Roads Harbor locale makes it the perfect venue for those who love an ocean view, a weekend sail and the laid-back lifestyle that is Virginia.

What you will find in Newport News, aside from impeccable seafood (especially oysters), is the perfect blend of seaside town and vibrant community. What are you waiting for? Start spreading the Newport News. And also, find an apartment.

Meet (Newport News) Virginia: The neighborhoods of Newport News are just what you would expect from a colonial town – complete with Civil War reenactments. Quaint, scenic and friendly, it isn’t hard to find your place in this Virginia town.

Hilton Village: Newport News’ most historic neighborhood, Hilton Village is composed of 500 English cottage homes. The town that was built to provide shipyard builders with wartime housing is now one of the biggest tourist spots in the city, as well as a fine place to live. Folks that reside here take pride in knowing that they live in a historic home that was built for a common good. Renters here can expect a friendly neighborhood adorned with local shops and restaurants. Keeping with the small town feel, Hilton Village has its own library (Main Street Library) and theatre and on the weekends festivals, and even weddings, take place in the town square. Aside from the historic single-family homes, renters can also choose from apartments and townhomes.

Harpersville: Take a look around this neighborhood for those who want a little bit of a yard and a nice sized house (typically 3-4 bedrooms). The houses here are a mix of older homes (built in the 40s), established homes (built in the 70s) and newer homes (built in the 90s). There also are some apartments located in the community. This is the ideal place to spread your wings, if you’re moving from a city.

Oyster Point: Oyster Point is home to a large variety of apartment complexes. It is also the home of City Center, which is THE hot spot in Newport News. This downtown community merges business and pleasure. Shops, restaurants/bars, events, office buildings and apartments all come together in City Center. Living in Oyster Point will appeal to those who want to be in the center of it all. The condos, townhomes and apartments here tend to be a bit more luxurious than those found in other parts of Newport News and the price tag in some parts can reflect that luxury (one bedrooms at $950).

Port Warwick: Referred to as a “mixed-use community.” Here you will find a sense of community, green grass (actually 3 acres of it in Styron Square), many activities, including summer concerts and year round festivals. Living here, you get the sense of that southern, neighborly lifestyle that is often only shown in iced tea commercials. Businesses and locally owned shops and restaurants share the same sidewalks with medical offices and luxury apartments. The apartments in Port Warwick feature fireplaces and access to dining and shopping. The one downside for those who never learned: the parking here is, typically, parallel – so brush up on your skills now. Another bonus of this quaint area is that it is minutes away from Oyster Point and City Center, as well as the airport. One bedrooms here start around $800. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newport News, VA

Newport News apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

