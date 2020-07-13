Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

151 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport News apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
14 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$686
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$746
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$805
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
10 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Warwick Lawns
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1224 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Dutch Village
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 2 at 09:34am
1 Unit Available
Parkview
Woodview Townhomes
6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent. This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Warwick Courthouse
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Swansea Manor
227 Louise Drive
227 Louise Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offering 1,200 square feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Oil heat and central air conditioning.

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kiln Creek
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
606 Leonard Ln
606 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3247 sqft
Newport News Turtle Creek Large Single Family Home For Rent - Great 2-Story Single Family Home in Newport News for Rent. Sqft. 3,247. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Living room. Dining room. Family room with fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carleton Falls
58 Creekstone Drive
58 Creekstone Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1766 sqft
58 Creekstone Drive Available 09/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - UPSCALE & WELL MAINTAINED 3BR 2.5BA END UNIT TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER IN UTILITY ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McIntosh
722 Kings Ridge Drive
722 Kings Ridge Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Charming Home in Newport News - Check out this amazing home in Newport News. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a spacious kitchen that overlooks the living room and fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Robinson Terrace
651 Sea Turtle Way
651 Sea Turtle Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2132 sqft
651 Sea Turtle Way Available 08/07/20 - Like new Construction built in 2015, Lots of upgrades and open floor plan, 3 Bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newport News, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport News apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

