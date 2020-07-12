/
/
/
palmer
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
119 Apartments for rent in Palmer, Newport News, VA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Results within 1 mile of Palmer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$805
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 74
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 Bishop Court
812 Bishop Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2440 sqft
812 Bishop Court Available 08/07/20 812 Bishop Court - Desirable Kiln Creek property with many amenities. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Large family room with gas fireplace just off from the kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 Broad Bay Cove
700 Broad Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
700 Broad Bay Cove Available 08/10/20 2BR 2BA CONDO - STUNNING 2 MASTER BEDROOM, 2 BATH GARDEN STYLE CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS KILN CREEK! SUNROOM, GAS FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILINGS & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN EAT-IN KITCHEN.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Court
104 Conway Court, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2350 sqft
104 Conway Court Available 08/01/20 York County beautiful home!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath two car garage - What a wonderful home shows like a model. Lots of upgrades.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
19 Alpine Street
19 Alpine Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1345 sqft
**PLEASE BE AWARE THERE IS A SCAM GOING ON WITH CRAIGSLIST** WE DO NOT PLACE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE ON ANY CASH APP, PAY PAL OR VENMO. WE DO NOT DO BUSINESS THAT WAY.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
908 Tabb Lakes Drive
908 Tabb Lakes Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2185 sqft
Here is a traditional, waterfront Tabb Lakes two story home! The gorgeous kitchen is an open floor plan connecting to an eat-in area and living room – all with beautiful wood laminate floors! It features granite counter tops, tile backsplash,
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
719 W Williow Point Place
719 W Willow Point Pl, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1641 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained town home in the centrally located Kiln Creek. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, business areas, airport, and interstates.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
289 Herman Melville Avenue
289 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
Port Warwick - Available Now! This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a living room/office, a family room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and a pantry.
1 of 24
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
113 Caldroney Drive
113 Caldroney Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath back ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen and dining room. You'll love the gas cooking! HVAC system around 6 years. Home has generator connection and safety lockout breaker.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
807 Sandy Bay Cove
807 Sandy Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
- 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Built in 1994. 1,380 sq. ft. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636656)
1 of 25
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
237 Seasons Trail
237 Seasons Trail, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1619 sqft
237 Seasons Trail Available 04/13/20 - Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Ranch Home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Island Quay
1006 Island Quay, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo - Completely updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo. Open floor plan with freshly painted walls and with new appliances, granite countertops, and flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
154 Spoon Court
154 Spoon Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2160 sqft
Very spacious TH in The Sanctuary of Kiln Creek. High ceilings. 1st floor offers large kitchen w/large island open to family room with deck & wood view. Living Rm & Dining area. Living Rm & Family Rm share double sided gas fireplace.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 Westport Crescent
1704 Westport Crescent, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2428 sqft
1704 Westport Crescent Available 08/25/20 On the Golf Course in Kiln Creek - Lovely Kiln Creek 2 story home on golf course. This property features Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Family Room with gas fireplace and large Eat-In Kitchen with appliances.