Apartment List
/
VA
/
newport news
/
palmer
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

119 Apartments for rent in Palmer, Newport News, VA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1280 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Results within 1 mile of Palmer
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$805
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$953
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Hamder Way
811 Hamder Way, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
***SPACIOUS 4 Bed w/2 Car GARAGE! KILN Creek Golf Course area*** - SPACIOUS- 2 Story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Kiln Creek Golf Course area called The Villages of Kiln Creek... with a POOL and tennis courts. Call now for a LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 Bishop Court
812 Bishop Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2440 sqft
812 Bishop Court Available 08/07/20 812 Bishop Court - Desirable Kiln Creek property with many amenities. Formal living room and dining room with hardwood floors. Large family room with gas fireplace just off from the kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 Broad Bay Cove
700 Broad Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
700 Broad Bay Cove Available 08/10/20 2BR 2BA CONDO - STUNNING 2 MASTER BEDROOM, 2 BATH GARDEN STYLE CONDO IN PRESTIGIOUS KILN CREEK! SUNROOM, GAS FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILINGS & ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN EAT-IN KITCHEN.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Court
104 Conway Court, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2350 sqft
104 Conway Court Available 08/01/20 York County beautiful home!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath two car garage - What a wonderful home shows like a model. Lots of upgrades.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
19 Alpine Street
19 Alpine Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1345 sqft
**PLEASE BE AWARE THERE IS A SCAM GOING ON WITH CRAIGSLIST** WE DO NOT PLACE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANYONE ON ANY CASH APP, PAY PAL OR VENMO. WE DO NOT DO BUSINESS THAT WAY.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
908 Tabb Lakes Drive
908 Tabb Lakes Drive, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
2185 sqft
Here is a traditional, waterfront Tabb Lakes two story home! The gorgeous kitchen is an open floor plan connecting to an eat-in area and living room – all with beautiful wood laminate floors! It features granite counter tops, tile backsplash,

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
719 W Williow Point Place
719 W Willow Point Pl, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1641 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained town home in the centrally located Kiln Creek. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, business areas, airport, and interstates.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
289 Herman Melville Avenue
289 Herman Melville Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2031 sqft
Port Warwick - Available Now! This three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features a living room/office, a family room with a fireplace, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and a pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
113 Caldroney Drive
113 Caldroney Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath back ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen and dining room. You'll love the gas cooking! HVAC system around 6 years. Home has generator connection and safety lockout breaker.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
807 Sandy Bay Cove
807 Sandy Bay Cove, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1380 sqft
- 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Built in 1994. 1,380 sq. ft. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636656)

1 of 25

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
237 Seasons Trail
237 Seasons Trail, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1619 sqft
237 Seasons Trail Available 04/13/20 - Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Ranch Home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Island Quay
1006 Island Quay, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo - Completely updated 2 bed and 2 bath condo. Open floor plan with freshly painted walls and with new appliances, granite countertops, and flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
154 Spoon Court
154 Spoon Court, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2160 sqft
Very spacious TH in The Sanctuary of Kiln Creek. High ceilings. 1st floor offers large kitchen w/large island open to family room with deck & wood view. Living Rm & Dining area. Living Rm & Family Rm share double sided gas fireplace.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 Westport Crescent
1704 Westport Crescent, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2428 sqft
1704 Westport Crescent Available 08/25/20 On the Golf Course in Kiln Creek - Lovely Kiln Creek 2 story home on golf course. This property features Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Family Room with gas fireplace and large Eat-In Kitchen with appliances.

Similar Pages

Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms
Newport News Apartments with PoolNewport News Pet Friendly Places
Newport News Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Williamsburg, VAPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer ParkIvy Farms
Warwick Lawns
Downtown Newport News

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University