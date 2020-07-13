All apartments in Newport News
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Spring House Apartments

100 Springhouse Way · (757) 273-8773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA 23602
Turnberry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 230201 · Avail. now

$803

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 334101 · Avail. now

$824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 325202 · Avail. now

$824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210101 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 410101 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 202101 · Avail. now

$1,191

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring House Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
game room
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Springhouse Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Newport News, Virginia off of Interstate 64. We offer one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Step inside our recently renovated apartment homes and you’ll discover fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, custom kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, modern lighting packages, and new carpeting and wood grain vinyl flooring. Our amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, stainless steel outdoor gas grills, a thriving community garden, a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxurious clubhouse, and a tennis court. Residents can also take advantage of our fully stocked fishing pond and walking/jogging trails, and rest assured knowing that you’ll receive the very best customer service. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot: Included in lease, Covered parking: $25/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring House Apartments have any available units?
Spring House Apartments has 14 units available starting at $803 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring House Apartments have?
Some of Spring House Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spring House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spring House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spring House Apartments offers parking.
Does Spring House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring House Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spring House Apartments has a pool.
Does Spring House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spring House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spring House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Spring House Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
