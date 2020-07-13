Spring House Apartments

Amenities
Springhouse Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Newport News, Virginia off of Interstate 64. We offer one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Step inside our recently renovated apartment homes and you’ll discover fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, custom kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, modern lighting packages, and new carpeting and wood grain vinyl flooring. Our amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, stainless steel outdoor gas grills, a thriving community garden, a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxurious clubhouse, and a tennis court. Residents can also take advantage of our fully stocked fishing pond and walking/jogging trails, and rest assured knowing that you’ll receive the very best customer service. Apply today!