Spring House Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel furnished oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center car wash area game room hot tub internet access internet cafe

Springhouse Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Newport News, Virginia off of Interstate 64. We offer one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Step inside our recently renovated apartment homes and you’ll discover fully equipped gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, custom kitchen and bathroom cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, modern lighting packages, and new carpeting and wood grain vinyl flooring. Our amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, stainless steel outdoor gas grills, a thriving community garden, a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, a luxurious clubhouse, and a tennis court. Residents can also take advantage of our fully stocked fishing pond and walking/jogging trails, and rest assured knowing that you’ll receive the very best customer service. Apply today!