Apartment List
/
VA
/
newport news
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM

220 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Palmer
16 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Palmer
22 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Ivy Farms
10 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Dutch Village
5 Units Available
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$820
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Yates
3 Units Available
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Jefferson Park
10 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Warwick Courthouse
5 Units Available
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$940
945 sqft
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Palmer
19 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Warwick Lawns
7 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Turnberry
15 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$927
910 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oyster Point
1 Unit Available
675 Todd Trail
675 Todd Trail, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1470 sqft
675 Todd Trail, Newport News- Available NOW - Large 2 bedroom town home in community with pool and tennis court. 2.5 baths, laundry room with washer/dryer. Stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, fireplace & deck. Nearby Shopping & Interstate.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Newport News
1 Unit Available
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Unit D-6 Available 06/19/20 Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beaconsdale
1 Unit Available
39 Newport Avenue
39 Newport Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
862 sqft
39 Newport Avenue Available 06/22/20 39 Newport Avenue, Newport News, VA 23601 - Recently remodeled! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new laminate flooring & new carpet. Two newly remodeled baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12742 Daybreak Cir.
12742 Daybreak Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
12742 Daybreak Cir. Available 08/05/20 12742 Daybreak Cir. - 2 bedroom 2.5 baths condo in Daybreak Newport News - Nice and well maintained 2 Bedroom Condo off Denbigh Blvd of Newport News. 1150 Sq ft. Living room with balcony and gas fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
210-B Quarter Trail
210 Quarter Trl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
210-B Quarter Trail Available 08/01/20 Near Fort Eustis Large 1st floor condo - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor brick condo going through a complete remodel! Central heat and air, fireplace, master bedroom has large walk-in closet and private

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kiln Creek
1 Unit Available
701 Windbrook Circle
701 Windbrook Circle, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1697 sqft
$750 off the first months rent with 1 year lease! Call for incentives on a 2 year lease!! - Townhouse, 2 Story, 1697 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath This home has a nice open floor plan, living room that has cathedral ceilings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bernard Village
1 Unit Available
366 Nantucket Place
366 Nantucket Place, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1055 sqft
366 Nantucket Place Newport News, VA 23606 - Remodeled 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo centrally located in City Center in Newport News. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. 2-balcony areas. Close to military bases, I-64, and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salters Creek
1 Unit Available
304 Maple Avenue
304 Maple Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
304 B Maple Ave. Newport News, Va. 23607 - Two bedroom townhouse with 1.5 baths. Living room and large eat in kitchen. Upstairs you have two large bedrooms and a full bath. Drive is in the rear of the home.

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Newport News rents increased over the past month

Newport News rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Newport News, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Newport News has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Newport News.
    • While rents in Newport News remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport News 3 BedroomsNewport News Accessible ApartmentsNewport News Apartments under $700Newport News Apartments under $800
    Newport News Apartments with BalconyNewport News Apartments with GarageNewport News Apartments with GymNewport News Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport News Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport News Apartments with ParkingNewport News Apartments with Pool
    Newport News Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport News Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport News Furnished ApartmentsNewport News Luxury PlacesNewport News Pet Friendly PlacesNewport News Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
    Petersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
    Poquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    PalmerDeer Park
    Ivy FarmsWarwick Lawns
    Downtown Newport News

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
    College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
    Norfolk State University