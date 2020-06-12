156 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Warwick Lawns
8 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 2 at 12:42am
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Snidow
1 Unit Available
505 Dahlia Court
505 Dahlia Court, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1456 sqft
505 Dahlia Court Available 07/01/20 Great Home Located On A Cul-De-Sac In Newport News - Contact Property Manager, Darlene Strickland with Team Titan at 757-869-4173 Great traditional home offering a large den with laminate flooring, eat in kitchen

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lees Mill
1 Unit Available
458 River Ridge
458 Rivers Ridge Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
458 River Ridge Available 07/15/20 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. - 458 River Ridge Circle, Newport News, Va. 23608. Located in a subdivision of Lee's Mill.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12737 Woodside Lane
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1307 sqft
12737 Woodside Lane, Newport News - Available NOW - Great town home with 3 bedrooms, 1 Full & 2 Half Baths, Large Great Room, Eat In Kitchen, Laminate, Carpet & Vinyl Flooring. Privacy Fenced Back Patio with storage area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nicewood
1 Unit Available
243 Yoder Lane
243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA
243 Yoder Lane Available 07/15/20 243 Yoder Lane, Newport News, VA 23602 - Situated on 1.5 acres of land, this 5-bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Forest
1 Unit Available
783 Winslow Drive
783 Winslow Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
783 Winslow Drive - Single Family, 2 Story, 1292 Square Feet 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath New Carpet, New Paint, Located in Clipper Creek.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Salters Creek
1 Unit Available
49 Cedar Avenue
49 Cedar Avenue, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1159 sqft
Beautiful Views & Move In Ready! - LOVELY, MOVE IN READY COLONIAL! FEATURES 3 Bedrooms* Spacious Formal Living that Opens to The Formal Dining Room w/Built Ins* *Brand NEW Fresh Paint* Refinished Hdwd Floors & Brand New Carpet* Just a Couple of

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deerfield
1 Unit Available
1196 Willow Green Drive^^
1196 Willow Green Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1559 sqft
3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse - SPACIOUS 3BR/2.5 TOWNHOME. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM, FENCED PATIO AREA. LAUNDRY CLOSET UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE FULL BATHROOM.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
867 Holbrook Dr
867 Holbrook Drive, Newport News, VA
- 5 Bedroom that could be a 6 Bedroom Single Family Home, This Home has been upgraded with recently replace carpet and Floorings throughout. Recently remodeled Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Work Island.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Colony
1 Unit Available
123 Plainfield Drive
123 Plainfield Drive, Newport News, VA
123 Plainfield Drive Available 07/01/20 Amazing Four Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Landscowne - Great home on a corner lot in Landsdowne subdivision! Downstairs master with jetted tub, walk in closet. Three large bedrooms upstairs with full bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McIntosh
1 Unit Available
5 Richland Drive
5 Richland Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
5 Richland Drive - A completely renovated and clean brick rancher on nice big lot with fenced backyard is waiting on new tenants.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
348 Helena Drive
348 Helena Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
348 Helena Drive Available 07/01/20 348 Helena Drive - This three bedroom, one full bath home is located close to I64, Ft. Eustis, shopping, and more. The home features a living room, kitchen, dining area, and converted garage with separate entrance.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
913 Foxboro Dr.
913 Foxboro Drive, Newport News, VA
Magnificent Home in Newport News - Luxury living with a large bay window that overlooks the lake while having a snack seated at the eat-in kitchen. This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer
1 Unit Available
606 Red Hill Rd
606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1747 sqft
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Old Denbigh
1125 Old Denbigh Boulevard, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1287 sqft
1125 Old Denbigh Available 07/13/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
9 Cale Circle
9 Cale Circle, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1730 sqft
- Wonderful Home in Riverside. Located in a cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1730 Square Feet. Refinished Harwood Floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Curtis Tignor
1 Unit Available
392 Susan Constant Drive
392 Susan Constant Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
392 Susan Constant Drive, Newport News, VA 23608 - 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome recently remodeled. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shopping. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3468933)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastburn
1 Unit Available
219 Village Parkway
219 Village Parkway, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Well Maintained rancher near LAFB! - All 1st floor living on a large corner lot. Hardwood floors and carpet. Kitchen includes granite countertops. Located near LAFB, shopping and more!! (RLNE3445978)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Robinson Terrace
1 Unit Available
622 Leonard Lane
622 Leonard Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2565 sqft
622 Leonard Lane Available 08/10/20 - 3 Bedroom with Loft 2.5 Bath, 2565 sqft, Single Family Home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barclay
1 Unit Available
339 Barclay Road
339 Barclay Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1740 sqft
339 Barclay Road Available 08/14/20 339 Barclay Road Newport News 23606 - Remodeled in 2013, 2 Stories, Single Family Home, with 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Horsepoint Farm
1 Unit Available
320 Malden Ln
320 Malden Ln, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
Very large master with sitting area , large back yard fenced in

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Newport News rents increased over the past month

Newport News rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Newport News, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Newport News has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Newport News.
    • While rents in Newport News remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

