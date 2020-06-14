Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

77 Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA with gym

Last updated June 14
Turnberry
16 Units Available
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Last updated June 14
Warwick Lawns
9 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 14
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 14
Palmer
16 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated June 14
$
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated June 14
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Last updated June 14
$
Deer Park
12 Units Available
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
Snidow
1 Unit Available
323 Congress Street
323 Congress Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1335 sqft
Welcome Home! You must see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home in Colonial Crossing with a 1 car attached garage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
Palmer
1 Unit Available
606 Red Hill Rd
606 Red Hill Road, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1747 sqft
606 Red Hill Rd Available 08/15/20 Carefree Living In Patrick Henry Area - Enjoy carefree living in this convenient townhome located within walking distance of restaurants, gym, shopping, and offices.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13
Windsor Great Park
1 Unit Available
700 River Rock Way #106
700 River Rock Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1260 sqft
700 River Rock Way #106 Newport News, VA 23608 - With a convenient location near the interstate, restaurant and shipping but with a tucked away location, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the best of both worlds.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14
Snidow
1 Unit Available
459 Old Colonial Way
459 Old Colonial Way, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
Apartment is centrally located in a great community near public schools, directly across the street from Fort Eustis, Army base.
Results within 1 mile of Newport News
Last updated June 14
42 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Newport News
Last updated June 14
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 14
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Last updated June 14
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Last updated June 14
Hampton Roads Center
15 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Last updated June 14
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 14
Coliseum Central
43 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Last updated June 14
$
21 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
City Guide for Newport News, VA

A harbor town with a history, Newport News is filled with great scenery and an abundance of outdoor activities. As with much of Virginia, the influence of history and the Civil War is prevalent; however, Newport News is no sleepy southern town. In fact, its Hampton Roads Harbor locale makes it the perfect venue for those who love an ocean view, a weekend sail and the laid-back lifestyle that is Virginia.

What you will find in Newport News, aside from impeccable seafood (especially oysters), is the perfect blend of seaside town and vibrant community. What are you waiting for? Start spreading the Newport News. And also, find an apartment.

Meet (Newport News) Virginia: The neighborhoods of Newport News are just what you would expect from a colonial town – complete with Civil War reenactments. Quaint, scenic and friendly, it isn’t hard to find your place in this Virginia town.

Hilton Village: Newport News’ most historic neighborhood, Hilton Village is composed of 500 English cottage homes. The town that was built to provide shipyard builders with wartime housing is now one of the biggest tourist spots in the city, as well as a fine place to live. Folks that reside here take pride in knowing that they live in a historic home that was built for a common good. Renters here can expect a friendly neighborhood adorned with local shops and restaurants. Keeping with the small town feel, Hilton Village has its own library (Main Street Library) and theatre and on the weekends festivals, and even weddings, take place in the town square. Aside from the historic single-family homes, renters can also choose from apartments and townhomes.

Harpersville: Take a look around this neighborhood for those who want a little bit of a yard and a nice sized house (typically 3-4 bedrooms). The houses here are a mix of older homes (built in the 40s), established homes (built in the 70s) and newer homes (built in the 90s). There also are some apartments located in the community. This is the ideal place to spread your wings, if you’re moving from a city.

Oyster Point: Oyster Point is home to a large variety of apartment complexes. It is also the home of City Center, which is THE hot spot in Newport News. This downtown community merges business and pleasure. Shops, restaurants/bars, events, office buildings and apartments all come together in City Center. Living in Oyster Point will appeal to those who want to be in the center of it all. The condos, townhomes and apartments here tend to be a bit more luxurious than those found in other parts of Newport News and the price tag in some parts can reflect that luxury (one bedrooms at $950).

Port Warwick: Referred to as a “mixed-use community.” Here you will find a sense of community, green grass (actually 3 acres of it in Styron Square), many activities, including summer concerts and year round festivals. Living here, you get the sense of that southern, neighborly lifestyle that is often only shown in iced tea commercials. Businesses and locally owned shops and restaurants share the same sidewalks with medical offices and luxury apartments. The apartments in Port Warwick feature fireplaces and access to dining and shopping. The one downside for those who never learned: the parking here is, typically, parallel – so brush up on your skills now. Another bonus of this quaint area is that it is minutes away from Oyster Point and City Center, as well as the airport. One bedrooms here start around $800. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Newport News, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newport News renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

