Woodview Townhomes
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Woodview Townhomes

6010 Jefferson Avenue · (757) 267-9268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6010 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23605
Parkview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
accessible
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent.

This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.

Enjoy an open living room and dining space. Complimented with great closet space, central cooling, gas heating, and one reserved parking space, with other visitor parking available.

Nearby conveniences:
Peninsula Town Center
Newport News City Center
Public transportation
Huntington Park with beaches, rose gardens, tennis courts
YMCA with swimming pool, gymnasium, basketball courts and child care
Shopping at Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General, and Family Dollar- just a walk away.

Why would you want to miss out on all these great amenities? Make this home yours today!


(RLNE1879102)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 45 lb Weight Limit, No viscous breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodview Townhomes have any available units?
Woodview Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodview Townhomes have?
Some of Woodview Townhomes's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodview Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Woodview Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodview Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodview Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Woodview Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Woodview Townhomes offers parking.
Does Woodview Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodview Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodview Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Woodview Townhomes has a pool.
Does Woodview Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Woodview Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Woodview Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodview Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

