Amenities
Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent.
This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.
Enjoy an open living room and dining space. Complimented with great closet space, central cooling, gas heating, and one reserved parking space, with other visitor parking available.
Nearby conveniences:
Peninsula Town Center
Newport News City Center
Public transportation
Huntington Park with beaches, rose gardens, tennis courts
YMCA with swimming pool, gymnasium, basketball courts and child care
Shopping at Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General, and Family Dollar- just a walk away.
Why would you want to miss out on all these great amenities? Make this home yours today!
(RLNE1879102)