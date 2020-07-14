Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool guest parking tennis court accessible cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Woodview Townhomes | 6010 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA - Apply online at premrentals.com for $150 off your move-in rent.



This 2nd floor apartment is complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, dining room, and over 900 sq ft.



Enjoy an open living room and dining space. Complimented with great closet space, central cooling, gas heating, and one reserved parking space, with other visitor parking available.



Nearby conveniences:

Peninsula Town Center

Newport News City Center

Public transportation

Huntington Park with beaches, rose gardens, tennis courts

YMCA with swimming pool, gymnasium, basketball courts and child care

Shopping at Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General, and Family Dollar- just a walk away.



Why would you want to miss out on all these great amenities? Make this home yours today!





