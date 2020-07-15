Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32.00 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.