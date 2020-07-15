All apartments in Newport News
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Sea Pines

615 Sea Pine Ln · (757) 654-5269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA 23608
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0609 · Avail. Aug 31

$655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$655

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sea Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
online portal
package receiving
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home. Conveniently located with easy access to I-64, I-664, and the Colonial Parkway, you'll find a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Sea Pines offers a newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-Bedroom apartment homes. Take a virtual tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32.00 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $150
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sea Pines have any available units?
Sea Pines has 2 units available starting at $655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does Sea Pines have?
Some of Sea Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sea Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Sea Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sea Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Sea Pines is pet friendly.
Does Sea Pines offer parking?
Yes, Sea Pines offers parking.
Does Sea Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sea Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sea Pines have a pool?
No, Sea Pines does not have a pool.
Does Sea Pines have accessible units?
Yes, Sea Pines has accessible units.
Does Sea Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sea Pines has units with dishwashers.
