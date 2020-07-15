Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access online portal package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home. Conveniently located with easy access to I-64, I-664, and the Colonial Parkway, you'll find a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Sea Pines offers a newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-Bedroom apartment homes. Take a virtual tour today!