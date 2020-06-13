Apartment List
/
VA
/
newport news
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

19 Accessible Apartments for rent in Newport News, VA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palmer
15 Units Available
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Warwick Lawns
8 Units Available
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1224 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
Sea Pines
615 Sea Pine Ln, Newport News, VA
Studio
$655
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the difference at Sea Pines—quiet living in a single story community. Our beautiful newly renovated homes are nestled in a park-like setting that offers beautiful views from every home.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Marshall
1 Unit Available
643 33rd Street
643 33rd Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Recently remodeled home with large detached garage - perfect for storage. Front closed in porch makes a perfect space for an in home office. Call today for your private showing.
Results within 5 miles of Newport News
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
Wythe
1 Unit Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Pheobus
Contact for Availability
Hampton Harbor
8 Hampton Harbor Ave, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Welcome to Hampton Harbor Apartments our community of spacious and well-designed two-bedroom apartments in Hampton, Virginia. You will love coming home to the comfort and convenience of your new Hampton home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
200 Fountains Lane
200 Fountains Ln, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Newport News
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
17 Units Available
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1347 sqft
Homes with private patios or balconies, self-cleaning ovens, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a salt-water pool, detached garages, and a business center. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
3 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1826-206 Kingston Ave. Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom At East Bay!!! - The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 month. Gas is included in the rent and that covers your heating, cooking, and hot water.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Newport News Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Newport News Rent Report. Newport News rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Newport News rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Newport News rents increased over the past month

Newport News rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Newport News stand at $844 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,015 for a two-bedroom. Newport News' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Newport News, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Newport News rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Newport News has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Newport News is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Newport News' median two-bedroom rent of $1,015 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Newport News.
    • While rents in Newport News remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Newport News than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Newport News.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Newport News 1 BedroomsNewport News 2 BedroomsNewport News 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewport News 3 BedroomsNewport News Accessible ApartmentsNewport News Apartments under $700Newport News Apartments under $800
    Newport News Apartments with BalconyNewport News Apartments with GarageNewport News Apartments with GymNewport News Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewport News Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewport News Apartments with ParkingNewport News Apartments with Pool
    Newport News Apartments with Washer-DryerNewport News Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewport News Furnished ApartmentsNewport News Luxury PlacesNewport News Pet Friendly PlacesNewport News Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
    Petersburg, VAWilliamsburg, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAElizabeth City, NC
    Poquoson, VASandston, VAPrince George, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    PalmerDeer Park
    Ivy FarmsWarwick Lawns
    Downtown Newport News

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Christopher Newport UniversityHampton University
    College of William and MaryEastern Virginia Medical School
    Norfolk State University